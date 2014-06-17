Jeff Cumberland Takes Over as Position Leader

Cumberland's 6'4", 260-pound frame certainly helps him hold his own against opposing 300-plus pounders in the trenches, but it helps him blaze by defenders as well, interestingly enough.

"Even in college when I played receiver, a lot of guys are like, 'Well, he can't be that fast because he's a big guy,' and then when I run right by him he's like, 'Well, kind of fast,' " he said. "It's always good to be the underdog, but hopefully soon people will realize exactly who I am and what I have to offer. But that's up to making plays out there on the field."

Last year, Cumberland made enough plays on the field to lead the Green & White in receiving touchdowns, but is this Jet's career still taking off?