Jamison Crowder: 'We Have to Put the Ball in the End Zone'

Jamison Crowder is an East Coast guy.

He grew up in North Carolina, played in college at Duke, spent four seasons with Washington and is now in his second season with the Jets, after signing as a free agent in 2019.

So, confronted with the prospect of a second consecutive sojourn to the West Coast for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, Crowder, 27, has been there, done that with a water bottle in hand.

"It's tough, I think I've learned all about hydration," Crowder told the Inside the Jets podcast, with Bart Scott and Dan Graca, referring to cross-country airplane trips. "You got to get your body ready. The next few days are pivotal to me. Those flights, people don't realize how much they can drain you. You get dehydrated, there's interrupted sleep.

"Earlier this season we played the Chargers, and just going out there my body felt different at game time. More fatigued. Now, we got to go back this week. It's a challenge, you've got to make sure you're hydrated. With COVID, there are so many things we can't control. I've got to get my body ready for the week and ready to go on Sunday."

Speaking about recovering from the trip home from Seattle, on Monday Crowder said: "I'm definitely tired. We got back at 2, 2:30 (AM). After a game I usually can't go to sleep. I probably didn't get to bed until 3:30-4."

After last Sunday's game at Seattle, the Jets returned to New Jersey to prepare for their next game, at the Rams. Head Coach Adam Gase and Jets officials considered staying out on the West Coast, but decided that the two coast-to-coast trips were preferable to an extended stay in a hotel, away from family and with possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The virus has changed the landscape across the NFL and Crowder said that players have had to adapt to a routine that doesn't resemble the routine most professional players have become accustomed to in their careers.

"It has been challenging," he said. "Across the league, Monday and Tuesday you normally can go in [to the training center]. Typically, on Monday I'd come in and run. Now you really can't go in the building unless you're dealing with an injury.