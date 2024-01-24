Jamien Sherwood Looking to Emulate Quincy Williams' Breakout Season

In his third season with the Jets, second as a linebacker, Jamien Sherwood took a step forward recording career-highs in nearly every statistical category. Drawing inspiration from fellow LB Quincy Williams, who earned his first All-Pro selection this season, Sherwood is looking to take a similar leap in 2024.
"When I first got here, my goal was to be like C.J. [Mosley]," Sherwood said. "I wanted to be molded by a vet into becoming a mike linebacker. Then Quincy got here, and just watching him learn and take the steps to get better was awesome. Then watching him become an All-Pro player in this league, that is big for me because he was someone who was overlooked. It was the same thing for me. Quincy just went out there and showed it every day and I want to do the same."
Unlike Williams, who New York picked up off waivers in 2021, the Jets selected Sherwood in the fifth round (No. 146) of the 2021 draft from Auburn, where he played safety for three seasons.
As a rookie, Sherwood transitioned to linebacker and played in five games (four starts) before sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in Week 7. He returned in time to play all 17 games in 2022, and in 2023 posted a career-highs in tackles (46) and tackles for loss (3).
Williams, drafted by the Jaguars in 2019 (Rd. 3, No. 98), made a similar change while at Murray State playing safety his first two years there, and linebacker the last two.
"I feel like every time I got in the game this year, I maximized my opportunity," Sherwood said. "I am greatly appreciative of every chance I got and, again, every time I got in there, I proved that I could do this and that I ready for moment, and I succeeded. But man, there is a lot more to go."
One of Sherwood's finest moments came in Week 10 against the Raiders. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter and New York trailing by 16-12, Sherwood stuffed a rush attempt by All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs, ripped the ball loose and recovered the fumble. The stop kept the Green & White within a score.
Williams made several similar splash plays in 2023 – 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and 15 tackles for loss – which helped lead to postseason recognition. Heading into 2024, Sherwood wants to do the same.
"My next step is being more consistent," Sherwood. "This year was just my chance to prove that I can do this and that I can compete with the best. Next year it is just about being consistent. I want to be the player I know I can be and make plays. For example, Quincy, every game he was out there he made an excellent play, a big play or a flash play. I know I am capable of that same standard; it is just about going out there and showing it."
While he continues to chase the heights that Williams reached in 2023, Sherwood will also focus on special teams. This season, Sherwood led the Jets in special teams snaps, playing 420 (86.6%). In addition, he registered 10 tackles on special teams, tied for 16th-most in the league.
"Just watching Justin Hardee, seeing how he can make it to the Pro Bowl and seeing how he can feed his family and make plays for us down inside the five and then there are guys like Thomas Morstead that that take special teams seriously when you aren't starter necessarily, it made me realize that I need to find my role," Sherwood said. "And if it is on special teams, that is what it is. I am embracing every opportunity I am given. I love special teams honestly because it gives every player an opportunity to be seen."