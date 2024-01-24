Jamien Sherwood Looking to Emulate Quincy Williams' Breakout Season

In his third season with the Jets, second as a linebacker, Jamien Sherwood took a step forward recording career-highs in nearly every statistical category. Drawing inspiration from fellow LB Quincy Williams, who earned his first All-Pro selection this season, Sherwood is looking to take a similar leap in 2024.

"When I first got here, my goal was to be like C.J. [Mosley]," Sherwood said. "I wanted to be molded by a vet into becoming a mike linebacker. Then Quincy got here, and just watching him learn and take the steps to get better was awesome. Then watching him become an All-Pro player in this league, that is big for me because he was someone who was overlooked. It was the same thing for me. Quincy just went out there and showed it every day and I want to do the same."

Unlike Williams, who New York picked up off waivers in 2021, the Jets selected Sherwood in the fifth round (No. 146) of the 2021 draft from Auburn, where he played safety for three seasons.

As a rookie, Sherwood transitioned to linebacker and played in five games (four starts) before sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in Week 7. He returned in time to play all 17 games in 2022, and in 2023 posted a career-highs in tackles (46) and tackles for loss (3).

Williams, drafted by the Jaguars in 2019 (Rd. 3, No. 98), made a similar change while at Murray State playing safety his first two years there, and linebacker the last two.

"I feel like every time I got in the game this year, I maximized my opportunity," Sherwood said. "I am greatly appreciative of every chance I got and, again, every time I got in there, I proved that I could do this and that I ready for moment, and I succeeded. But man, there is a lot more to go."