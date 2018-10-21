Jamal Adams: When Adversity Hits, We Have to Attack It

The secondary posted its best third-down performance of the season, holding the Vikings to 2-15 (13%) and didn't allow a third-down conversion until the 10:32 mark in the third quarter. The group also tallied eight pass defenses, the team's third best mark of the season.

"I feel like we played well," said safety Terrence Brooks, who replaced Doug Middleton (shoulder) and nearly intercepted Cousins in the end zone. "We left some plays on the field, we could've made a lot of plays, some interceptions we left out there. It's tough. We take pride in our secondary not giving up anything, so when we give up catches and deep balls, it hits us in the heart. We have to keep fighting. Nobody is going to give us wins."

On the ground, the Jets surrendered a pair of Latavius Murray touchdown runs in the second half, the latter of which put the visitors up 27-10 with 13 minutes remaining in regulation. However, the Green & White's defense played better than the stats indicate as Murray rushed for 69 yards, 56 of which came in the second half, on 15 carries, 11 of which went for three yards or less.

"Defensively, we should've had some better plays," linebacker Avery Williamson said. "We had a couple breakdowns. I had one on a touchdown when Murray scored. We just have to make sure we're locked in for four quarters.

"I felt like we did good. We just had a couple plays where we misfit and let him get out."

After seven weeks, the Jets sit in a similar situation to last season with a 3-4 record and Adams referenced this same point last year as a critical juncture.