Jamal Adams: When Adversity Hits, We Have to Attack It

Oct 21, 2018 at 07:11 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

adams-sidebar-vikings-1D2_0851

Despite falling to the Vikings, 37-17, the Jets defense held quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense in check for the majority of Sunday afternoon.

"We made plays," safety Jamal Adams said. "We didn't win the turnover battle and that sucks, but at the same time, we made plays and can feed off of that. We also hurt ourselves in a lot of ways and we have to regroup and learn from those mistakes."

Down three regulars in the secondary, the unit held Cousins to 241 yards, his second lowest of the season, while he completed 25 of his 40 pass attempts (62.5%). Additionally, the seventh-year veteran only completed 52% of his passes in the first half.

Darryl Roberts, who's played the last three games in place of Trumaine Johnson (quad), played perhaps his best football as a Jet and led the defense with 11 tackles, two of which were for loss. He also tied Leonard Williams with a team-high two pass defenses.

"When adversity hits, we have to attack it. Next man up," Adams said. "Obviously we play a tough sport. Injuries do happen, but at the same time, we have to go out there and continue to play our ball. Be disciplined, knowing our jobs as individuals, part of that 11-man defense.

"As long as do we that and we're consistent at it, we'll be fine."

Game Gallery: Jets vs. Vikings

Top Photos from the Week 7 Matchup in MetLife Stadium

MKII0855
1 / 75
MKII0968
2 / 75
MKII0946
3 / 75
MKII0961
4 / 75
MKII0904
5 / 75
MKII0969
6 / 75
MKII0791
7 / 75
MKII0814
8 / 75
MKII0956
9 / 75
MKII0866
10 / 75
MKII0903
11 / 75
1D2_0422
12 / 75
1D2_0504
13 / 75
1D2_0458
14 / 75
1D2_0491
15 / 75
_D4_9084
16 / 75
_D4_9096
17 / 75
_D4_9092
18 / 75
MKII1489
19 / 75
MKII1262
20 / 75
MKII1375
21 / 75
MKII1445
22 / 75
MKII1456
23 / 75
MKII1333
24 / 75
MKII1276
25 / 75
MKII1383
26 / 75
MKII1295
27 / 75
MKII1437
28 / 75
MK2_1020
29 / 75
MKII1306
30 / 75
MKII1231
31 / 75
MKII1287
32 / 75
MK2_0993
33 / 75
1D2_0562
34 / 75
1D2_0851
35 / 75
1D2_0757
36 / 75
1D2_0728
37 / 75
1D2_0743
38 / 75
1D2_0803
39 / 75
1D2_0572
40 / 75
1D2_0704
41 / 75
1D2_0737
42 / 75
1D2_0680
43 / 75
1D2_1011
44 / 75
MKII1884
45 / 75
MKII1806
46 / 75
MKII1754
47 / 75
MKII1709
48 / 75
MKII1794
49 / 75
MKII1642
50 / 75
1D2_0955
51 / 75
MKII1838
52 / 75
MKII1615
53 / 75
MKII1619
54 / 75
MKII1600
55 / 75
1D2_1009
56 / 75
MKII2180
57 / 75
MKII2023
58 / 75
MKII2135
59 / 75
MKII2248
60 / 75
MKII2556
61 / 75
MKII2564
62 / 75
MKII2558
63 / 75
MK2_1579
64 / 75
1D2_1487
65 / 75
E_MK4_1169
66 / 75
1D2_1545
67 / 75
E_MK4_1188
68 / 75
1D2_1502
69 / 75
E_MK4_1059
70 / 75
E_MK4_1110
71 / 75
E_MK4_1127
72 / 75
1D2_1601
73 / 75
1D2_1496
74 / 75
1D2_1585
75 / 75
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The secondary posted its best third-down performance of the season, holding the Vikings to 2-15 (13%) and didn't allow a third-down conversion until the 10:32 mark in the third quarter. The group also tallied eight pass defenses, the team's third best mark of the season.

"I feel like we played well," said safety Terrence Brooks, who replaced Doug Middleton (shoulder) and nearly intercepted Cousins in the end zone. "We left some plays on the field, we could've made a lot of plays, some interceptions we left out there. It's tough. We take pride in our secondary not giving up anything, so when we give up catches and deep balls, it hits us in the heart. We have to keep fighting. Nobody is going to give us wins."

On the ground, the Jets surrendered a pair of Latavius Murray touchdown runs in the second half, the latter of which put the visitors up 27-10 with 13 minutes remaining in regulation. However, the Green & White's defense played better than the stats indicate as Murray rushed for 69 yards, 56 of which came in the second half, on 15 carries, 11 of which went for three yards or less.

"Defensively, we should've had some better plays," linebacker Avery Williamson said. "We had a couple breakdowns. I had one on a touchdown when Murray scored. We just have to make sure we're locked in for four quarters.

"I felt like we did good. We just had a couple plays where we misfit and let him get out."

After seven weeks, the Jets sit in a similar situation to last season with a 3-4 record and Adams referenced this same point last year as a critical juncture.

"We went down to Miami, we were 3-3 and we ended up losing that game," Adams said. "Then we came back and lost the next game. So you just have to stay positive and understand we played against a good football team. They made more plays than we did. We have to do the little things right and preach them. We have to be more consistent at it."

Related Content

news

What Did We Learn at Jets Minicamp?

Robert Saleh Not Afraid to Play Young Guys; Everyone Should Be Healthy for Training Camp
news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams 'Headed in the Right Direction' in Multiple Ways

Third-Year Player Excited to Play With DL That Includes Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins
news

Elijah Moore Also Thrived at Minicamp, Say His Coordinator & His QB

Mike LaFleur Says Rookie Wideout 'Doesn't Want to Wait a Year ... He Wants It Now'
news

Jets Announce Gameday Safety Protocols at MetLife Stadium

Tailgating Will Return for Jets Home Games; Face Masks Will Not Be Required Based on Current State Executive Order
news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: 'Improvement Has Been Awesome'

After an Offseason With Little Time Off, a Break Before Training Camp
news

Corey Davis Likes the Potential of Jets' Wide Receivers

Former Titans' Target Could Be Zach Wilson's No. 1 Outside Target
news

Where Are They Now: Cliff McClain

Catch Up with the Former Jets Running Back from South Carolina State
news

Jets Practice Report | Takeaways From Final Minicamp Session 

Zach Wilson Continues the Learning Process; Jeff Ulbrich Happy with Defensive Growth 
news

Zach Wilson at Jets Minicamp: 'Step Slow at First' but His Timing's Better

Pass Game Specialist Greg Knapp Says Rookie QB Is 'Fast Study' Who 'Learns Quickly from Mistakes'
news

Jets Chairman Woody Johnson: 'We've Got the Right Team in Place'

"It's Great to Be Back in the Thing I Really Love, That's Football"
news

Mekhi Becton Itching to Take the Field With Alijah Vera-Tucker

Jets LT Calls Rookie OL a 'Dog'
news

Jets Practice Report | Mekhi Becton Believes QB Zach Wilson Will Be a 'Problem'

Full Attendance on Day 1 of Minicamp in Florham Park
Advertising