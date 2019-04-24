Jamal Adams on Jets DC Gregg Williams: 'I'm Excited to Have Him'

Here are some of Adams' views on other topics:

On playing on the same defense as MLB C.J. Mosley...

"Oooh-wee, yeah, he's the real deal. He's a silent killer, I call him. He's vocal but at the same time he's quite off the field, he's real laid back. I'm just excited to play next to him."

On being reunited on the field with Marcus Maye, whom he teamed with when both were rookies in '17 but who missed large portions of '18 to injury:

"He's looking good, man, he's looking good. He's communicating well, he's ready to get back out there. ... If I don't have him back there, it's like I'm missing an arm or something, man. It's definitely good to have him back out there with me."

On his scouting report on LSU corner Greedy Williams...

"He came in as a freshman when I was a sophomore .Greedy's always been a guy that will go out there and compete. That's just how we're wired at LSU. Obviously he has length, obviously he can run, he has great ball skills. To me he's the best corner in the draft. Maybe I'm being biased but I don't think so."

On what he expects from himself after finishing his second Jets season by playing in his first Pro Bowl...

"Just getting better at everything. Man, that's how I look at it. I don't put a limit on myself. Obviously I just want to become a better teammate, a better person, off the field and even on as far as communicating and reading as far as my eyes and having a step before the snap. Just getting better at everything. I think that's what I'm focused on."