Jamal Adams, Jets Lament Missed Opportunities in Loss vs. Dolphins

For the better part of four quarters, the Jets defense was stout against Miami — they surrendered 257 total yards, recorded two fumbles and four sacks in the team's 20-12 loss to the Dolphins. But the unit couldn't get off the field down the stretch.

"Opportunities are big, especially in games like this, a division game," safety Jamal Adams said. "We have to take advantage of all opportunities. We didn't do that. I believe we lost the turnover margin. As a defense, we have to get more turnovers and create those things to help our offense out.

"At the end of the day, it's a team game. It's only going to be about us. Credit to them. We didn't come out and play our best ballgame. It took a half to come out, execute and play Jets football. We didn't do it, we didn't execute when we needed to. We missed out on opportunities."

With 3:36 remaining in the game, Ryan Tannehill dumped the ball off to a wide-open Frank Gore, who kept the chains moving with 19 yards on third-and-19 with the Jets down 20-12. Three plays later, facing third-and-6, Tannehill iced the game as he kept the ball on a read-option and picked up the first down on an 8-yard scamper. The Dolphins signal caller had success on the ground throughout the game as he was responsible for 44 of the team's 135 rushing yards.