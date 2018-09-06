Jamal Adams: I've Dreamed About Playing on MNF

It's safe to say Jets safety Jamal Adams is excited to kick off the season on Monday Night Football against the Lions.

"Honestly, I'm looking forward to it. It's different for me," Adams said. "I've dreamed about playing on Monday night. I've dreamed about playing on Sunday night. Sundays, period. Monday Night Football, there's nothing like that. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be exciting. We're playing a hell of a ballclub in a great atmosphere and I know the energy is definitely going to be there."

The LSU product said it's going to be tough to watch games being played Thursday night and Sunday, and then wait all day Monday to finally lace up the cleats after a hiatus of more than eight months. More so than the bright lights, Adams, who never lacks energy, is excited to match up against Lions quarterback Matt Stafford.