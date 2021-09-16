Jackpocket Announced As Official Digital Lottery Courier of the Jets

Jackpocket, the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the New York Jets, today announced a multi-year partnership establishing Jackpocket as the official digital lottery courier of the Jets.

As the 2021 regular NFL season begins, Jackpocket is providing fans with a new way to play the lottery. With more than 20% of Jets fans playing the lottery each week, according to a 2020 YouGov survey, and digital lottery winners up 387.1% in the last year, now is a crucial moment for a partnership like this.

"As the NFL's first digital lottery sponsorship, Jackpocket is proud to partner with the Jets, a New York institution," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "With 87% of Jets season ticket holders residing in New York or New Jersey, we are excited to introduce this dedicated fanbase to a new, easy way to play for big lottery jackpots right from their phone."

Through this exclusive partnership, Jets fans and Jackpocket players alike will have access to free lottery tickets in the Jackpocket mobile app, game-day activations at MetLife stadium and prizes, and VIP game experiences, such as free game tickets, on-field experiences, and more.

As part of the partnership, Jackpocket will be integrated across a variety of Jets channels, including paid advertising, email, web, and social media. Perhaps most exciting, a Jackpocket branded scratch-off game will be unveiled in the official Jets mobile app, bringing a 360-degree connection between the two mobile platforms.

"We are excited to bring Jets fans more experiences and opportunities through our partnership with Jackpocket," said Jeff Fernandez, Vice President, Business Development & Ventures for the New York Jets. "From unique content to on-field experiences, we look forward to everything this partnership can offer our fans."