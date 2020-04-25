Jets Go Back to Florida Well in Round 3 (#79) to Tab Edge Jabari Zuniga

"One of my main reasons for coming back was to improve on my onfield performance," he said of his truncated senior season. "I felt like when I got injured, it was definitely great adversity that I had to overcome. I had to make the most out of the season, just deal with it. That's part of football ... but it was definitely frustrating."

But he enjoyed a good Combine in four events that he participated in, with a 4.64-second 40-yard dash and 29 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

"I felt like a lot of teams didn't feel I was that fast, for some reason," he said. "So I did feel like my 40 raised some eyebrows and my bench raised some eyebrows."

Zuniga is the 11th Florida player drafted by the Jets all-time and the third in the last four drafts. One was a keeper in S Marcus Maye in 2017 — Zuniga played on the same defense with Maye and Jets CB Brian Poole — and one didn't last to his first regular season in edge Jachai Polite in '19. The Jets' most productive Gators pick was WR Derrick Gaffney in Round 8 in 1978, who played all 100 of his NFL games as a Jet.