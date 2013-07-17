Ivory Set for Green Light

But contact will be encouraged next week at SUNY Cortland as the Jets will unleash their new-look run game and a capable RB stable at training camp.

"I like to vertical," Ivory said this spring. "Not too many cuts — just one or two moves and I want to get straight up the field. I'm real physical and I think that is something that I bring to the game is my physicality."

Ivory, who has a career-average of 5.1 yards a carry, could only do so much during the spring practices. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg viewed the offseason sessions as "passing camps" because linemen were required to stay on their feet and there were no bruising runs.

"Ivory is not going to shine until you put the pads on. He is a physical style back," said head coach Rex Ryan. "So we're really not going to see what he's all about until we really start putting the ball under his arm and letting him run."

In 24 career games with the Saints, Ivory averaged 10.7 rush attempts. Stuck down on the depth chart and limited to just 12 contests the past two seasons, Ivory believes he has an opportunity for a career-breakthrough with the Green & White.