Ivory Set for Green Light

Jul 16, 2013 at 10:00 PM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

You can only imagine the way Jets running back Chris Ivory feels right now.  After the 6'0", 222-pounder was acquired in a draft weekend trade with the New Orleans Saints, he wasn't permitted to hit anyone throughout 10 OTAs and a three-day minicamp.

But contact will be encouraged next week at SUNY Cortland as the Jets will unleash their new-look run game and a capable RB stable at training camp.

"I like to vertical," Ivory said this spring.  "Not too many cuts — just one or two moves and I want to get straight up the field.  I'm real physical and I think that is something that I bring to the game is my physicality."

Ivory, who has a career-average of 5.1 yards a carry, could only do so much during the spring practices.  Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg viewed the offseason sessions as "passing camps" because linemen were required to stay on their feet and there were no bruising runs.

"Ivory is not going to shine until you put the pads on. He is a physical style back," said head coach Rex Ryan.  "So we're really not going to see what he's all about until we really start putting the ball under his arm and letting him run."

In 24 career games with the Saints, Ivory averaged 10.7 rush attempts.  Stuck down on the depth chart and limited to just 12 contests the past two seasons, Ivory believes he has an opportunity for a career-breakthrough with the Green & White.

"As long as I get out there and do all the things I know I can do," he said.  "As long as I'm given the opportunities to carry the ball — 10 carries a game — I believe in myself, and I believe I can make some great things happen."

