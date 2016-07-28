It's Official: Jets Re-Sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The New York Jets have officially signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a new contract. Fitzpatrick, who inked his deal today, is on the field for the team's first training camp practice this afternoon.
Fitzpatrick, who became an unrestricted free agent on March 9, directed an offense last season that set a franchise mark with 5,925 yards. The Jets reiterated throughout the offseason that they thought they had a good situation for the veteran signal caller and Fitzpatrick stated his desire to return after producing his first 10-win season of his career. Head coach Todd Bowles said Fitzpatrick would be the club's starter in 2016 after he established several personal bests and franchise records and led a stretch-run five-game winning streak heading into Week 17.
"You can't take away from anything that Ryan's done this year from a records standpoint or otherwise," Bowles said in January. "He's been great for the guys in the locker room and he knows we want him back and he wants to be back. It's just a matter of working it out."
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
■ Fitzpatrick's 31 touchdown passes topped his career best of 24 with the Bills in both 2011 and '12 and snapped the Jets record of 29 set by Vinny Testaverde in 1998. Twenty-three of Fitzpatrick's TD passes were red zone scores, which also broke the franchise season record of 22 by Mark Sanchez in 2011.
■ His 3,905 passing yards were also a personal best and second-most in Jets annals behind Joe Namath's then-NFL-record 4,007 yards set in 1967. And his 22.2% touchdown drive rate was the best of his career.
■ His 10 wins as a starter shattered his personal best of six set most recently with the Texans in 2014 while giving the Jets their ninth 10-game QB winner and their 11th season of double-digit wins.
Acquired in the 2015 offseason for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, Fitzpatrick served as the Jets' backup quarterback until the team's third preseason game. But he settled in immediately, working under the tutelage of Chan Gailey for a fourth pro season. The Jets No. 10 ranked offense, which averaged 24.2 points per game, exhibited balance throughout as Fitzpatrick distributed the ball primarily to WRs Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker though the air. Marshall shattered numerous team marks, Decker set the franchise record with 10 red zone TD catches, and the two broke the NFL mark for most games with teammates catching at least one touchdown pass in the same game at 10 games. Fitzpatrick was also sacked just 19 times and his 3.3% sacks/attempts percentage was the best in the NFL.
TEAM HONORS
■ Ed Block Award: Voted on by Fitzpatrick's teammates, recognizing perseverance and dedication in recovering from a broken leg he suffered in Week 15 of 2014 while playing with the Houston Texans.
■ Kyle Clifton "Good Guy" Award: Given by Jets staff to acknowledge Fitzpatrick's willingness, cooperation and professionalism in daily interaction with various departments.
The 33-year-old Fitzpatrick will be entering his 12th NFL season. A Harvard alum, the 6'2", 223-pound Fitzpatrick has passed for 23,178 career yards while completing 60.1% of his passes with 154 TDs.