It's Official: Jets Re-Sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The New York Jets have officially signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a new contract. Fitzpatrick, who inked his deal today, is on the field for the team's first training camp practice this afternoon.

Fitzpatrick, who became an unrestricted free agent on March 9, directed an offense last season that set a franchise mark with 5,925 yards. The Jets reiterated throughout the offseason that they thought they had a good situation for the veteran signal caller and Fitzpatrick stated his desire to return after producing his first 10-win season of his career. Head coach Todd Bowles said Fitzpatrick would be the club's starter in 2016 after he established several personal bests and franchise records and led a stretch-run five-game winning streak heading into Week 17.

"You can't take away from anything that Ryan's done this year from a records standpoint or otherwise," Bowles said in January. "He's been great for the guys in the locker room and he knows we want him back and he wants to be back. It's just a matter of working it out."

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

■ Fitzpatrick's 31 touchdown passes topped his career best of 24 with the Bills in both 2011 and '12 and snapped the Jets record of 29 set by Vinny Testaverde in 1998. Twenty-three of Fitzpatrick's TD passes were red zone scores, which also broke the franchise season record of 22 by Mark Sanchez in 2011.

■ His 3,905 passing yards were also a personal best and second-most in Jets annals behind Joe Namath's then-NFL-record 4,007 yards set in 1967. And his 22.2% touchdown drive rate was the best of his career.