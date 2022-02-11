It's All Love for Jets RB Michael Carter at the Super Bowl

If you want to know what kind of makeup Jets' GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh are looking for in a player, you can stop your search at RB Michael Carter. After leading the Jets with 639 rush yards and 4 TDs in the the 2021 NFL season\, the North Carolina product, a fourth-round pick last April, was at the Super Bowl this week and stopped by NFL Network and was asked about Saleh, the Jets' senior bowl HC Ron Middleton and the rest of the staff.

"Shout-out to both of them," Carter said of Saleh and Middleton. "It's really cool to be a part of that because I love the game the same way they do. It's really easy to play for a Coach and a whole staff that loves the game. There are people at every level of football that play for what comes with it — not play for the love of it. I'm one of those people, not that I'm going to, but I would play for free. I'm not going to, but that's just a metaphor for how much I really love football. I really do. I pour my heart and soul into the game. Being around guys who do everything the same way I want to do it, just put their all into it, I like being around people like that. It makes me want to play harder for them."

With Sunday's title game approaching that pits the Bengals against the Rams, Carter was asked about the Jets' 34-31 conquest of the Bengals in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium. Carter was a cat the Cats couldn't catch all afternoon, rushing for 77 yards on 15 carries with a TD and hauling in 9 passes from Mike White for 95 yards.