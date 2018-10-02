Is There a Sense of Panic Inside the Jets Locker Room?

After racking up a sack and a pair of tackles for loss, Williams said the Jets have the right mix to patch things back together.

"What I love most is the guys' attitudes on the team," he said. "Everyone wants to play for one another and that says a lot. Everyone is locked in. We know we have taken some Ls, but everyone is still locked in and bought into the system. That's what I love about the team and the direction we're taking right now. I feel we have all the right pieces and it's just a matter of gluing it together."

Rookie signal caller Sam Darnold, just 21 and four games into his NFL career, sounded like a wily veteran this afternoon. The Jets may be down now, but they think better days are ahead.