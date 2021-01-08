Inside the Numbers: The Jets' Season in Review

QB Sam Darnold

As Darnold has said, "I didn't play consistent enough" this season, and it's harder to find the numbers showing improvement from year two to year three as it was a year ago showing the uptick from year one to year two. But we'll mention two elements here.

One is a trivia question: What to Bob Davis, Richard Todd, Michael Vick and Darnold have in common? Answer: They are the top four rushing quarterbacks for a full season in Jets history. Darnold averaged 5.86 yards/carry, less than an inch per carry shy of Vick's 5.88 average in 2014. Todd averaged 6.73 yards/carry in another down year, 1980, while Davis leads the way with his 8.56 mark on 18 carries in 1971. This is not to say Darnold is Cam Newton in the making, just that his scrambling sense produced some decent yardage.

The other is just a suggestion that Darnold played his best ball when his top three wide receivers were on the field together and TE Chris Herndon rediscovered his 2018 form. From Games 12-15 (Las Vegas, at Seattle, at L.A. Rams, Cleveland), he's had better four-game stretches in his career but not this past year, when he won those two games, threw 5 TD passes to 1 INT and checked in with an 88.4 rating.

WR Jamison Crowder

How can you not love Crowder's contribution to the offense? For the second straight season, he led the Jets in receptions (59), receiving yards (699) and total touchdowns (6). He started the season with 100-yard receiving efforts in his first 3 games, only the third different Jets receiver to do that in more than a half-century. And he almost ended it with his versatile showing vs. the Browns, becoming the first NFL player in 19 seasons to gain at least 90 yards receiving, 40 passing and 10 rushing in a game and the first Jets wideout in history to throw and catch at least one TD pass each in a game.

Jets' Ball Security

The Jets' zero turnover margin doesn't mean a lot by itself. But it is a significant number for a 2-14 team — the 33 other 2-14 teams since 1978 averaged a minus-11.6 TO margin.

And the zero margin was built in large part on the Green & White's ball security. They fumbled only 8 times in 2020, tied for the fewest in the NFL and easily a franchise record, and lost only 5 fumbles, tied for second in the league and tied for the franchise mark of 5 lost fumbles set in 2004.

RB Frank Gore

What more can be said about Gore? As a Jet this year, he extended his NFL streak to 16 seasons — every year of his career — with at least 500 rushing yards, and on his last rush this season, he reached exactly 16,000 rush yards, third-most in NFL annals and making it easy to figure his rush yards/season. And he lost his first fumble since 2017.

He's no longer a big yards/carry back with only one season above 4.00, with Miami in 2018, in the last six seasons. But if he wants to play another year, and the Jets or another team wants him, it won't be because of stats but because of leadership.

C Connor McGovern

Football health was again elusive for the Jets offensive line, but McGovern bucked the trend. He was the only Jets OL to start all 16 games in a season since 2018, when G Brian Winters and T Kelvin Beachum did the same. And he's the first Jets center to start 16 since Nick Mangold in 2013. A goal for the 2021 OL: the last time the Jets had five 16-game OL starters was 2012 — D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Matt Slauson, Mangold, Brandon Moore and Austin Howard.