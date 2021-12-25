Inside the Numbers | Some History on Brandin Echols & Bryce Hall at Miami

Then there's Hall, who's been trying to snare his second pro pick ever since grabbing his first as a rookie last season at the L.A. Rams. But in the meantime, he's been breaking up passes. With three more, he now has 13 for the season, the most by a Jets defensive back not only this season but since CB Mo Claiborne had 14 in 2018 and the most by a Jets rookie since Dee Milliner, in his one bright, shining moment in Green & White in 2013, had 18 PDs.

Rookie vs. Rookie

Hall and Echols and all the Jets defenders will be trying to get after Trevor Lawrence at MetLife on Sunday. He's one-half of the long-awaited, much-discussed matchup against Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson.

Right after the first two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29, we knew that if Wilson and Lawrence were starting against each other on Dec. 26, they would become only the fourth set of top-two QB picks to do battle against each other in their rookie seasons. The others: In 1993, Seattle's Rick Mirer (2) edged New England's Drew Bledsoe (1). In '98, Indianapolis' Peyton Manning (1) prevailed over San Diego's Ryan Leaf (2). And in '15, Tennessee's Marcus Mariota (2) toppled Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston (1).

As far as Jets franchise history, there have only been a handful of games where a Jets rookie starter faced a rookie QB for the opponent. And it never happened for Joe Namath, Richard Todd or Ken O'Brien (who didn't play as a rookie). Mark Sanchez missed his only chance to go rook vs. rook when he was out with an injury and Kellen Clemens started vs. rookie Josh Freeman at Tampa Bay in 2009.

The first first-round matchup took place in the 1987 replacement game against Dallas, David Norrie for the Jets, Kevin Sweeney for the Cowboys. The Pokes won. Geno Smith had three such games in 2013 (two against the Bills' EJ Manuel), and Sam Darnold had one in 2018, the comeback win over Josh Allen at Buffalo.