Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap: Jets Special Teams

We put a bow on our Inside the Numbers Season Wrap series with a multifaceted piece on the Jets' specialists in 2021. And we start off with that late arrival who made up for lost time as the Jets' placekicker down the stretch ...

How Eddy P Gets His Kicks

Eddy Piñeiro climbed aboard in the nick of time. After Matt Ammendola departed and Alex Kessman was one-and-done, the Jets needed someone to steady their field goal and extra point units. Turns out Piñeiro was just the one for the job.

"I think I was able to come in and help the team out," he told newyorkjets.com's Caroline Hendershot. "Obviously they were going through a kicking situation, so it was fun to come in, make my kicks and keep it positive with the guys."

Piñeiro did miss one placement, an extra point that was blocked against Jacksonville. Other than that, he was right on the Eddy money — which shouldn't surprise his fans who've followed him since his U. of Florida days.

You see, Piñeiro has this weird talent. He kicks better from 50 yards and longer than he does from 49 and shorter. Counting all his game kicks from his two Gators seasons plus 2019 with the Bears and five games with the Jets, he's converted 86% of his field goal tries (61-of-71) from less than 50. But he's converted 100% of his tries from 50-plus (8-of-8).