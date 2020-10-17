Inside the Numbers: Sam Ficken, Braden Mann Getting Their Kicks

Mann Oh Mann

Braden Mann has taken a little longer road. He came to the Jets as the two-time Ray Guy Award winner out of Texas A&M but started slow in his first four games with a 45.1-yard gross average that was 24th among NFL punters and a 35.4-yard net (thanks in large part to a 41-yard return by Denver's Dontae Spencer on which Mann made the TD-saving form tackle) that was 32nd in the league.

Perhaps Mann turned the corner against Arizona. His six punts averaged a strong 46.5-yard gross and a 45.2 net that is the Jets' 14th-best game net since 1991. His four inside-the-20s are a top-five figure for a Jets punter over the last five seasons.

And Mann's final punt was a keeper. His unofficial hangtime was 5.17 seconds, the best we have by a Jets punter since Lachlan Edwards' 5.18 in his first pro game in the 2016 opener vs. Cincinnati. It was also Mann's first punt that was muffed by the returners, his longest punt at 59 yards (which includes the 9 yards after the muff) and his first inside-the-10 punt.

Boyer is bullish on Mann: "There's a lot of upside to this kid and I think you're scratching the surface of what he's going to become here in the next year or so."

Yet one kick and one game are not nearly enough to hang a pro rookie season on. Let's see how Mann does with the ball compression in the Miami warmth on Sunday. Regardless, Boyer is bullish on his punter: "There's a lot of upside to this kid and I think you're scratching the surface of what he's going to become here in the next year or so."

Getting a Grip

One thing the Jets have done well despite the 0-5 start is not fumbling. Their turnover margin is at a counterintuitive plus-2 for the season, and a major component of that plus difference is that they haven't fumbled, let alone lost a fumble, in the last four games.