Inside the Numbers: Robert Saleh at Northern Michigan and with the 49ers

In this Inside the Numbers: Saleh Special Edition, we dive into two sets of numbers from new Jets head coach Robert Saleh's journey from Dearborn, MI, to Jets Nation.

It is true that Saleh's coaching career, from Michigan State in 2002 through his stint as San Francisco 49ers D-coordinator from 2017-20, has exclusively had a defensive flavor.

But he also has had exposure to offense after spendingt four seasons at tight end for Northern Michigan University's teams from 1997-2000.

Want some stats from Saleh's TE career? So did we. They were hard to come by no matter what the source — NMU's football website, anywhere else online, even on newspapers.com except for mentions of individual plays he made as a junior and senior.