Inside the Numbers: Robert Saleh at Northern Michigan and with the 49ers

His College Receiving Numbers Were Modest, His SF Defense's Rankings Remarkable

Jan 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP_20263283318990-saleh-numbers
Kevin Terrell/Associated Press

In this Inside the Numbers: Saleh Special Edition, we dive into two sets of numbers from new Jets head coach Robert Saleh's journey from Dearborn, MI, to Jets Nation.

It is true that Saleh's coaching career, from Michigan State in 2002 through his stint as San Francisco 49ers D-coordinator from 2017-20, has exclusively had a defensive flavor.

But he also has had exposure to offense after spendingt four seasons at tight end for Northern Michigan University's teams from 1997-2000.

Want some stats from Saleh's TE career? So did we. They were hard to come by no matter what the source — NMU's football website, anywhere else online, even on newspapers.com except for mentions of individual plays he made as a junior and senior.

But with help from the school's sports information department (special thanks to Katherine Harvath), we can provide you with most of Saleh's receiving stats for his last three seasons for those Yooper (located on Michigan's Upper Peninsula) Wildcats. Here are Saleh's numbers from those seasons (NA-not available):

Table inside Article
Year GP Recs Yds Avg TDs
1998 11 NA 110 NA NA
1999 9 13 179 13.8 0
2000 11 23 198 8.6 2

Those numbers are a fun look back at Saleh's playing career. His coaching numbers have more to say about what can be expected from his Jets head coaching tenure. In short, everywhere he's gone in the NFL, from the Texans to the Seahawks to the Jaguars to the 49ers, those teams' defenses improved.

It's hard to tease out how much his input as a quality control coach at Houston and Seattle helped those teams, but it's easy to see how his guidance as the 49ers' defensive coordinator raised the Niners' status from one of the NFL's bottom defenses in 2015-16 back to one of the league's best units in 2019-20.

Here are some key NFL per-game rankings for San Francisco's defense, in 2016, the season before Saleh arrived on the scene, and then in 2017-20, the four seasons he served as the 49ers' coordinator:

Table inside Article
Year TotYds RushYds PassYds 3rdDn RZ Points
2016* 32nd 32nd 14th 29th 27th 32nd
2017 24th 22nd 22nd 30th 26th 25th
2018 13th 14th 11th 21st 26th 28th
2019 2nd 17th 1st t-2nd 22nd 8th
2020 5th 7th 4th 4th 9th 17th

So how will Saleh come across to players and fans, as more defensive guru or returning to his offensive roots or as football team CEO? He stated it well Thursday when asked about defensive play-calling duties:

"Who am I going to be like? I'm going to be like me. That was the challenge Pete [Carroll] gave us as young assistants. In moments of adversity, your true character will reveal itself. When adversity hits, your authenticity shines. Who are you going to get? You're going to get me."

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh Believes It's Clear Jets Are Headed in the Right Direction 

A Dedicated Player Contemplates a Green & White Chess Board
news

What Are Your Initial Impressions of Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh?

news

What Will the Jets Offense Look Like Under HC Robert Saleh?

He Compliments QB Sam Darnold and Says It's Premature to Say He's the Starter
news

CBS Sports Give Jets an 'A' for Hiring Robert Saleh

ESPN Gives Jets A-Minus, B-Plus
news

Robert Saleh Says as Jets HC, 'I'm Back Home ... I'm Supposed to Be Here'

CEO Christopher Johnson on Saleh: 'He Has an Agile Mind and He's a Terrific Leader'
news

Jets' New HC Robert Saleh: 'I Won't Handle Play-Calling'

DC Jeff Ulbrich and OC Mike LaFleur Will Make the Calls in Games
news

Mike LaFleur Named Jets' Offensive Coordinator 

Head Coach Robert Saleh Adds 9 Other Assistants on Offense Including Former Cowboys WR Miles Austin 
news

Jeff Ulbrich Named Jets' Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach Robert Saleh Adds 5 Other Assistants on Defense 
news

Where Are They Now: Dainard Paulson

Catch Up with the Undrafted Jets Legend from Oregon State
news

6 Things to Know About Robert Saleh, the Jets' New Head Coach

His Dearborn, MI, Roots, Connections with Pete Carroll & Kyle Shanahan, His Chess Prowess
news

OFFICIAL | Robert Saleh Becomes the Jets' 20th Head Coach in Franchise History

GM Joe Douglas: Saleh Is the Right Leader and Partner for Us

Advertising