Inside the Numbers | One of the Secrets to the Jets' DDD-lightful 1st Half

A major strength of the "first half" of the Jets' season (actually their first 9/17ths) can be found in the second halves of their games.

They lead the NFL in fourth-quarter point margin. They're outscoring opponents 37-6 in the final two minutes of second halves. They hold a fourth-quarter total-yards advantage of 378 yards for a plus-42.0 yards/game average.

And mixed in with all of these strong-finishing metrics is their triple-D comeback ability.

That's DDD as in double-digit deficits ... overcome.

When Buffalo opened its 14-3 lead over the Jets in the second quarter Sunday, how many at MetLife thought, well, let's pack up, file out early and move on to the bye week? It would've been a natural reaction, considering that in the Jets' six-decades rivalry with the Bills, when they'd fallen behind by 10 or more points, their record in those games was 5-45, a 10% win rate.

But this year is different. Among all the reasons the Jets' 20-17 win over the Bills was stunning and satisfying, this was the Green & White's third victory after falling behind by 10 or more points, coming closely behind their road comeback triumphs at Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

They've overcome three double-digit deficits only twice before in franchise history, in 2000 (Monday Night Miracle season) and 2016 (capped by Bilal Powell's end zone turf angel in OT at San Fran, a year before Robert Saleh joined the 49ers and five years before he became Jets head coach).