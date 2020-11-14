Inside the Numbers: Multiple Ways Jets' Breshad Perriman Can 'Go Yard'

Just think if wide receivers were routinely recognized for not only the receptions they make but also the penalties they cause.

Case in point: If Jets WR Breshad Perriman got the catch instead of the flag on the 42-yard penalty he caused the Patriots' Jason McCourty to commit late in the second quarter on MNF, his receiving line would have read six catches for 143 yards and two TDs. Not bad at all.

"It helps my confidence tremendously," Perriman told Ethan Greenberg on Jets Overtime about his overall play against New England. "There were some plays out there I felt I could've made as well, so I'm just looking forward to getting better from my corrections and building off this performance right here."

Penalties are those hidden yards, as Bill Parcells used to say, so they don't show up in receivers' stats. But they still say a lot about all that Perriman can bring to the Jets offense in the final seven games. The yardage is the longest for a single penalty committed by an opponent against a Jets receiver since 2015 and is tied for the 13th-longest penalty committed by a opponent against the Jets since they became the Jets in 1963.

One more reason this is important is it's not a one-off. That penalty was the fourth PI drawn by BP already this season. The most pass interference calls generated by a Jet since 2000 were the seven drawn by Brandon Marshall in 2016 (not his monster receiving season of 2015!), followed by six caused by Santana Moss in '04 and Santonio Holmes in '11.