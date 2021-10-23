Inside the Numbers | Jets' Strong Suit Remains Red Zone Defense

The correlation between red zone defense and winning football isn't ironclad, but it's still interesting to note that the top seven Jets teams in this category all finished their regular seasons at .500 or better and three of them reached the playoffs.

It's also intriguing that the NFL's six-week leaders in this category from 2015-21 include the 2015 Jets, Todd Bowles' first Green & White team, which led the league after six weeks at 33.3% and also for the full season at 35.0%. And the 2019 leaders after six weeks were the 49ers, R.Saleh, defensive coordinator, at 25.0%.

As suggestive as red zone stats can be, they can also be fickle. The Jets were at 35% before the Falcons scored three TDs in four RZ trips.

Now up come the Patriots. The Jets held them to one TD in three trips in Week 2, and the Pats' RZ offense is 30th in the NFL (44.4%). But that marked 16 straight games vs. the Jets that New England had scored at least one red zone TD, averaging 60% TDs in the RZ in that span.