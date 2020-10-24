Inside the Numbers: Jets RB Ty Johnson's Long, Clean Run at Miami

Two long-yardage scrimmage plays by the Jets at Miami are the subject of this week's Inside the Numbers. One was Ty Johnson's late-third-quarter 34-yard run. It was a thing of beauty as George Fant at LT kicked out Dolphins LB Sam Eguavoen, LG Alex Lewis locked up DT Zach Sieler, and LB Elandon Roberts shot the A-gap instead of the B.

Suddenly, Dolphins were grasping at air and Johnson was off to the races, turning on his sub-4.4-second (some say even sub-4.3) speed down the sideline. He got one more key block from RB La'Mical Perine on CB Byron Jones before being pushed out of bounds at the Miami 33.

We mentioned at the time that was the longest run by a Jets back in the last two seasons. One other metric worth mentioning about the play: Johnson's 32 yards before first contact at the 35 was the Jets' most YBFC on a run since Game 5 in 2018 at MetLife Stadium.

That was the day of the Jets' ground game bounty against Denver. Isaiah Crowell set the franchise single-game mark with 219 rushing yards and among his yards-before-first-contact jaunts were his 77-yard touchdown run on which he was never touched by a Bronco and a 36-yarder with 31 yards coming before first contact.