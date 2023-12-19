Inside the Numbers | A Dozen Jets with Some Pro Bowl-Caliber Metrics

Being voted onto the all-star rosters and participating in the redefined Pro Bowl Games (in Orlando in February) ae still part of the enduring guidelines to NFL excellence, and players, such as Jets LB Quincy Williams, still have the urge to play in this alternate postseason and have supporters, such as younger brother Quinnen, who want him to receive the honor of being named the best of the best.

"I want him to make a Pro Bowl for sure, because he's been dominating at a super high level this year, being one of the best linebackers in the league, run and pass," Quinnen said. "I feel like he's been one of the best linebackers and competing up there with [the 49ers'] Fred Warner and [the Ravens'] Roquan Smith."

Now it's time for fans who haven't yet voted for their favorite players on the NFL.com website to weigh in before the polls close Dec. 25. This being newyorkjets.com, we present a paragraph on each of a dozen Jets who are worthy of consideration by the fans, players and coaches, a.k.a. the all-star deciders.

Pro Bowl Jets in the 2022 Season

DL Quinnen Williams — Quinnen, at 3.5 sacks through the Jets' 14 games, is off his team-leading and career-best 12 sacks from last year that put him on the NFL's "Dominant DL" map. But he continues among the top pressure interior linemen in the game, and his 18 QB hits lead the Jets, similar to his 28 QBHs leading the defense last season.

CB Sauce Gardner — He's still working hard to secure that first INT of '23, but his coverage work has been impeccable again with 10 pass defenses even though teams aren't testing him much (Miami marked the second game of his career with 20 coverage snaps and no targets as the nearest defender). And Sauce's run support remains sturdy.

LB C.J. Mosley — The MLB and captain presents his usual presence in the middle of the defense. His 131 tackles put him on pace to at least be in the ballpark of his career-high 168 tackles for the Jets in '21, and he's been active in pass defense — with one more PD, he'll equal his career season best of eight.

ST Justin Hardee — Hardee made his first Pro Bowl in his sixth pro season last year. This year he's been hurt (no pun intended) by a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six games. But in his last three games back, he's done what he does — three coverage tackles and two punts downed inside the opponents' 5.

First-Time Pro Bowl Candidates

LB Quincy Williams — It's been a dynamic '23 for the elder Williams, named the AFC Defensive Player for October. He's already posted career season highs in tackles, tackles for loss, QB pressures and passes defensed. And he's the only player with 100-plus tackles, 10-plus TFLs, 10-plus pressures, and 8-plus PDs. Since 2016 (the first season pressures were tracked), only four players have hit those marks.

CB D.J. Reed — He and Gardner continue as the Jets' 1 and 1A starting corners. A PB alternate a year ago, Reed got off to a slow start, in part due to a two-game injury, but has rallied with seven PDs and one INT, all in the past four games. And his run support is strong with 68 tackles and double-digit totals in the home games vs. Buffalo and Miami.

DL Bryce Huff — Huff has pass-rush enthusiasts' attention. He's been on the field for only 256 pass-rush snaps yet leads the Jets with 8.0 sacks, has 17 QB hits, and remarkably leads all NFL edge rushers with at least 100 rushing snaps in QB pressure rate (58 on 256 snaps, 22.7%, according to Next Gen Stats).

LB Jermaine Johnson — Johnson's had a sneaky good second Jets season. His. 6.5 sacks are second on the team behind Huff, and he shows edge/LB versatility with 357 pass snaps to 241 run snaps, 13 QB hits, 10 TFLs and five PDs. A player to watch the rest of this season and in the years ahead.

WR Garrett Wilson — Wilson continues to fight the good fight. His 79 catches and 882 yards both lead the Jets and he's already passed two Green & White legends for most receptions (Wayne Chrebet) and receiving yards (Wesley Walker) in his first two seasons as a pro, both with the Jets. And with one more catch he'll join another two (Keyshawn Johnson and Jerricho Cotchery) as the only Jets with back-to-back 80-catch seasons.

RB Breece Hall — The sledding's been tough for Hall toting the rock since his 177 yards at Denver in Game 5, but his 4.2 yards/carry average is still sound. And if you want a receiver out of the backfield to make magic happen, there's no better man around. Hall ranks third among NFL RBs in catches (53), fourth in yards (441), eighth in yards/catch (8.3) and second in 25-yards-plus catches (five).

K Greg Zuerlein — We can't say "Greg the Leg" enough, especially with this year's kicking exploits. His 96.4% rate on all field goals (27-of-28) is tied for second-best in the NFL and his 10 FGs of 50-plus yards (four this season) are the most ever in back-to-back Jets seasons.