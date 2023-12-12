Inside the Numbers | Offense, Special Teams Metrics That Were Quite Complementary

The Green & White catchphrase after Sunday's 30-6 victory over Houston was "complementary football."

You know, the kind they didn't play vs. the Chargers, at Las Vegas, at Buffalo and vs. Miami. The kind they did play on opening night vs. the Bills, against the Eagles and in their soaking-wet feelgood win over the Texans.

Jets leading sacker Bryce Huff had a simple summation of the game: "The offense did a great job of getting things open. The special teams did their thing. We did a good job playing complementary football."

The defense has been playing at a top-10 and now top-five level most of the year, and they'll be heard from in a big way on newyorkjets.com this week. But to help the unit reach some historic heights vs. Houston, the offense and special teams had to rise to the occasion. Here are several bullet graphs explaining how they did.

Back on the Offensive

Zach Attack: Zach Wilson returned to the starting lineup with a vengeance. After a good but scoreless first half, he erupted with one of the best recent second halves of passing and scoring in Jets fans' memories. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 139.9 passer rating. That's actually not Wilson's best second-half rating as a Jet. In his rookie season of '21, when the Jets stunned the Titans, he posted a 145.8 rating.

But putting Zach's game in even loftier terms, his 139.9 is the second-best second-half rating by a Jets QB since 2007. The best: Geno Smith's 154.9, when he completed, usually with WR Eric Decker on the receiving end, 11 of 15 for 236 yards, two TDs and no INTs in the 2014 season finale. The site of this achievement? A place in South Florida then known as Sun Life Stadium. Now it's Hard Rock Stadium, and it's where Wilson and the Jets are headed for their next game.

Breece and Garrett: Both RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson combined with Zach Wilson to get back into triple figures, as in 100-plus yards from scrimmage. Hall, with another outstanding receiving day out of the backfield, checked in with 126 yards. G.Wilson added a tone-setting 3-yard end-around on an early fourth-and-1 to his 108 receiving yards for 111 YFS.