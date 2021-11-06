Inside the Numbers | Jets' Offense in Last 2 Games: 997 Total Yards, 812 Net Pass Yards

When the Jets play a Bengals game, it's easy to see the progress. When they play a Colts or Patriots game, it's hard to see any progress. Yet progress can still be made. Possibly we saw some more growth for the Jets offense despite the overall gloom of Thursday night in Indy.

Certainly the Jets took advantage of some looser Indy defense after falling behind 42-10 in the third quarter. But as Robert Saleh noted, the Colts were playing their ones "to the final whistle." Meanwhile, the Jets were playing their backup QB again in Mike White and then their backup to the backup in Josh Johnson and, once Josh got his C-legs (C as in Colts) under him, he played a really good game for a grizzled old QB.

"I just think we had some tough situations early," Johnson said of his understandably slow start jumping into the fray for White at the top of the second quarter before he finished strong with career game highs of 27 completions, 317 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

"I know the first drive I would've liked to do some things different. I felt like I missed some reads on my first drive and I was really upset about that. And then after that I think we had a turnover. We just had to settle down and get in a flow. ... I had to get into a rhythm a little bit, and once we got into a rhythm, we were able to do some positive things."

So let's put all of the explanations aside and deal just with those positive things as revealed by the numbers, which tell us this: The Jets have just completed two of the most productive back-to-back offensive yardage games of their existence.