Inside the Numbers | Jets Expand Their Band of Brothers

The addition of Quincy Williams via waivers this week, besides adding speed, violence and length to the Jets' 53-man roster, also adds another Williams. Quinnen's older brother, as a matter of fact.

And that moves the Williamses into a small but growing number of siblings who have worn the green and white, either together or separately, over the years. Let's go inside those numbers.

There are now two other current Jets vets besides Quinnen who've had brothers on the roster before.

For LB C.J. Mosley, two months after he signed as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019, kid brother Jamey Mosley came aboard as an undrafted free agent. The two played in the Jets' first two preseason games together. Then C.J. played in only two regular-season games due to injuries while Jamey never made it to the active roster, spending half the season on the practice squad before being released.

And WR Corey Davis, who joined the Jets as a UFA this offseason, was preceded by his older brother, Titus Davis, who spent about a month on the Jets' practice squad in 2015 and on their offseason roster the next year before departing. Titus, a record-setting college WR whom Corey has called "my idol, my hero," died of a rare kidney cancer last year.

We've uncovered five more brother combos with Jets connections:

■ DT-TE Bronson Kaufusi and OL Corbin Kaufusi were on the Jets' practice squad together in 2019-20. Only Bronson played, three games late in '18 and three more early in '19.

■ S LaRon Landry (2012) and S Dawan Landry (2013-14) started on three consecutive Jets teams but not together.

■ RB Adrian Murrell (1993-97) and LB Marques Murrell (2007-09) missed each other as Jets by a decade.

■ Twins Dave Buckey and Don Buckey were drafted one after the other in Round 12 of the 1976 NFL Draft by Lou Holtz after playing together under Holtz at North Carolina State. Only WR Don played in the pros, four games with the Jets as a rookie.

■ Robert Woods and older brother Larry Woods played together at Lauderdale County (AL) HS, Tennessee State, and with the Jets. Robert played OL for the Jets from 1973-77 — he was a second-round pick in '73 and the starting LT for the first four of those seasons — and was joined in '74 and '75 by DT Larry Woods, a '71 draftee by Detroit who started three games for the Green & White, including the '74 opener at KC.

Quincy and Quinnen Williams aren't there yet, but if they take the field together for at least one game, they'll join the Woodses as the only pair of brothers believed to have played for the Jets, at the same time, in the regular season.