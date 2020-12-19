Inside the Numbers: Jets DL Quinnen Williams Continues 2nd-Year Surge

No one at first glance may have stood out on the Jets' side in their loss at Seattle. But look a little under the surface and Quinnen Williams continued his second-year surge as one of the NFL's up-and-coming defensive linemen.

Williams had six tackles. He made 1.5 tackles at or behind the line. He drew his third holding call of the season, although it came on Marcus Maye's outstanding end zone interception and so was declined.

Not a dominating game for Williams, but one more game with a number of strong plays on which he's building his foundation.

All of that and more will be needed Sunday back at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, this time to take on the Rams and the NFL's uber D-lineman, Aaron Donald. Among other things, Donald leads the league after 14 weeks with 12.5 sacks, and he'll be angling to pressure, hit, sack and strip Sam Darnold in the Jets QB's pocket.

Head coach Adam Gase was asked this week about any similarities between Williams and Donald.

"I think it's real hard to compare anyone to Donald right now," Gase said. "If you do not double-team him, he is getting to the ballcarrier, getting to the quarterback. He changes the games so much, it's hard to explain. When you watch this guy, he gets double-teamed almost every snap and the five snaps he gets singled up, he wins. I'm sure every D-tackle is trying to get to that point, especially guys who have similar skillsets of length, quickness and strength. It's 'Hey, I want to be like that guy.' "

But even though the Jets coach it's fair to compare Williams to Donald, he still sees plenty to like about "Q's" emergence as an NFL sophomore.

"I'm definitely seeing improvement throughout the season. This middle part of the season, I feel like he's really showing up a lot, whether it be TFLs or creating pressure on the quarterback. He's playing his tail off right now," Gase has said. "Quinnen's a young player and he has some moments where it's impressive."