Inside the Numbers | Jets as a Team Rose to the Occasion Monday Night

Even before Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury, the Jets' visions for 2023 were always going to be centered around the team. Now, after the victory that arose from the ashes of Rodgers' torn Achilles tendon on Monday night, that's even more truer moving forward.

"What an amazing team win," QB Zach Wilson labeled the 22-16 overtime triumph over the Bills.

"We were all making plays today," RB Breece Hall observed.

And Sauce Gardner: "We've just got to keep being us."

Then Tuesday, HC Robert Saleh asked why many were composing the team's obituary. "There's still a lot of faith in the locker room and the things that we can still accomplish here," he said. "So while the outside world can go ahead and write whatever story they want to write, there's still the true story being written in this building."

It's early, of course, and NFL numbers and rankings will rise and fall drastically in the coming weeks. But some areas the Jets excelled in against their forever AFC East rivals the Bills perhaps hinted at this team approach that will carry them wherever they're going.

Turnovers Are Ready

The Green & White wanted to emphasize turnovers this season, the defense taking the ball away and the offense holding onto it. That goal after Game 1 was a success as the Jets had four takeaways and one giveaway.

The Jets' plus-3 turnover margin is tied for first in the NFL with three other teams. It's been a while for them on the top of this heap. The last time they were in the top-five in TO margin was the first four weeks of the 2019 season, and the last time tied for the top was Week 1 of '19, when they lost C.J. Mosley for the season and dropped the 17-16 home opener to Josh Allen and the Bills, yet still had a plus-3 in the game.