Inside the Numbers | Jets Leaned on TOs, Field Position to Topple Eagles

Turnovers have been nourishing for the Jets this season.

The Green & White's leading offensive and defensive indicators haven't been that impressive so far, but both units are doing great things with TOs. The defense is taking them away and the offense isn't giving them away.

The Jets' 13 takeaways are tied for second in the NFL with Buffalo and two behind leader Jacksonville. Their eight giveaways aren't as high on that list, tied for 14th.

But with nine TAs and three GAs the past three games against MVP-quality QBs and dangerous foes, the Jets have improved to a plus-5 TO margin for the season, tied for sixth in the league. That in itself is not eye-popping, but the last time they had a better turnover margin after six games was 2010. And the last time they had a better season margin after any game was their plus-6 at the end of the 2015 season.

Pulling three INTs out of Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia with a patchwork but still sturdy secondary has been the high point of this takeaway campaign. As Robert Saleh said after the 20-14 comeback: "Any given Sunday. Any given Sunday, man."

The D talked all offseason and into this season about their quest for more turnovers, and the offense is most appreciative.

"I just know they're going to get us the ball back, that's the biggest thing," RB Breece Hall said. "I always believe in those guys."

Saleh, like most NFL head coaches, prays at the turnover shrine. "I have said forever that turnovers and takeaways are the great indicators of wins and losses," he said last season.