Inside the Numbers | Jets' 7 Successes in the Last 2 Minutes of Regulation

When something happens X times and after all X times a W results, that tends to make football-minded people think something good is happening, despite the twists and turns of a 7-10 season. Six of the above two-minute drives were instrumental in helping the Jets pull those victories out or put them away.

To be sure, one of the scores wasn't of the "fantastic finish" variety. Against the Texans, Greg Zuerlein's last field goal opened the lead from 27-6 to 30-6. And not all scores were by the offense or executed when the Jets were behind. At Denver, Quincy Williams' pantherine pursuit and strip of Russell Wilson and Bryce Hall's scoop-and-score down the right sideline opened the Jets' lead from a shaky 24-21 to the secured 31-21 final.

We're certainly not saying the Jets had a secret power. If so, where was that power in the close losses at Las Vegas and at MetLife vs. New England and Atlanta and even Kansas City? A true two-minute magic might have turned three of those four one-score losses into wins and a 7-10 record into a 10-7 mark.

It also should be noted that Zach Wilson quarterbacked the first five of the seven wins with the last-minutes scores. Wilson has had his struggles but he's often been calm in the clutch, posting five fourth-quarter-comeback drives and five game-winning drives (similar but not quite the same measures) in his three seasons at QB.