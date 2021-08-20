Inside the Numbers | Final Look at Jets' Pass Defense vs. Giants

We revisit this statistic one last time because there just doesn't seem to be a repeat in store at Green Bay on Saturday afternoon. With backup QB Jordan Love coming back from a sore throwing shoulder, Aaron Rodgers worked during the joint practices with the Jets but isn't expected to play at all this preseason. But Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, three of Rodgers' favorite receivers from 2018-20 (Cobb has returned to Titletown after two years away) are ready after sitting out their summer opener.

The last time Rodgers played 60 minutes vs. the Jets, he also worked overtime, at MetLife Stadium in 2018, when he completed 37 of 55 for 442 yards (413 net yards after deducting 29 yards on four sacks) in the Packers' 44-38 OT win.

We suspect the Pack's quarterbacks will not rack up 413 net yards again on Saturday. We also suspect the Jets won't hold them to 56 yards. But continued improvement in the passing defense will be greatly appreciated.

Multitude of Receivers

One last bit of accounting from Jets-Giants. Were you keeping track of the number of different Jets pass-catchers in the game? Did you lose count?

For the game, they featured 17 different receivers with at least one catch. Since 2000, that's the Jets' most individual receivers in a game, pre-, regular or postseason. Researching pre-2000 on this stat gets a little harder but not impossible, but what's the point? In two decades plus of all games, that's the most.