Inside the Numbers | Final Look at Jets' Pass Defense vs. Giants

Last Time Green & White Allowed Less Than 56 Net Yards in a Game Was 2012; Last Time in Preseason Was 1970

Aug 20, 2021 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SA102740-numbers-thumb

At its worst, analyzing preseason statistics is a fool's errand. At its best, it is only an imperfect predictor of what lies ahead. Which way for the Jets' pass defense against the Giants? One thing is certain: Yielding 56 net passing yards to the blue team was historically amazing.

As we tweeted during the game, that yardage was the best by a Jets pass defense in the preseason since the franchise's very first game as a member of the NFL. In the 1970 summer opener, the Jets held Buffalo, with James "Shack" Harris starting at QB, to 51 net pass yards in a "home game" played at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL.

No question the Giants on Saturday were playing short-handed with QB Daniel Jones watching while RB Saquon Barkley and first-round WR Kadarius Toney were out rehabbing. But Jets DL Quinnen Williams also sat out with his foot injury and edge rusher Carl Lawson was in for three defensive snaps.

Then there's the whole first-preseason-game dynamic. The Jets' first defense had exactly 11 plays against the Giants' not-first-offense. Six of the plays were passes, one was a sack. Net passing yards in the first quarter: 2 yards.

"We did pretty well," S Marcus Maye said from Green Bay this week. "It was good for us, a good test run."

There have been better regular-season games of pass defense for the Green & White, but not many recently. The Jets have had five games of less than 58 yards allowed since 2000, with the best being Cincinnati's zero net yards in the 2009 "Win And We're In" game and the most recent being Arizona's 56 yards in 2012. The franchise mark: minus-4 yards allowed at New England in 1982.

We revisit this statistic one last time because there just doesn't seem to be a repeat in store at Green Bay on Saturday afternoon. With backup QB Jordan Love coming back from a sore throwing shoulder, Aaron Rodgers worked during the joint practices with the Jets but isn't expected to play at all this preseason. But Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, three of Rodgers' favorite receivers from 2018-20 (Cobb has returned to Titletown after two years away) are ready after sitting out their summer opener.

The last time Rodgers played 60 minutes vs. the Jets, he also worked overtime, at MetLife Stadium in 2018, when he completed 37 of 55 for 442 yards (413 net yards after deducting 29 yards on four sacks) in the Packers' 44-38 OT win.

We suspect the Pack's quarterbacks will not rack up 413 net yards again on Saturday. We also suspect the Jets won't hold them to 56 yards. But continued improvement in the passing defense will be greatly appreciated.

Multitude of Receivers
One last bit of accounting from Jets-Giants. Were you keeping track of the number of different Jets pass-catchers in the game? Did you lose count?

For the game, they featured 17 different receivers with at least one catch. Since 2000, that's the Jets' most individual receivers in a game, pre-, regular or postseason. Researching pre-2000 on this stat gets a little harder but not impossible, but what's the point? In two decades plus of all games, that's the most.

Now 12 of those pass-catchers had exactly one reception, and only Denzel Mims and Vyncint Smith (both with nice preseason debuts) had as many as three. So it would be hard to draw any early conclusions that Zach Wilson and his fellow QBs will have a wide variety of sure-handed targets to play pitch and catch with this season. But it's something for us to monitor.

Through the Lens | Best Photos from the Preseason Win Over the Giants

See All of the Top Images from Saturday's 12-7 Preseason Win Against the Giants

E_SZ1_2360
1 / 62
E_SA101150
2 / 62
E_SNYL2714
3 / 62
E_SNYL2803
4 / 62
E_SA101347
5 / 62
E_SNYL2611
6 / 62
E_SZ1_0434
7 / 62
E_SNYL2745
8 / 62
E_SNYL3035
9 / 62
E_SNYL2632
10 / 62
E_SA101488
11 / 62
E_SA101211
12 / 62
E_SA101103
13 / 62
E_SA101519
14 / 62
E_SA101395
15 / 62
E_SNYL2773
16 / 62
E_SZ1_0401
17 / 62
E_SNYL3141
18 / 62
E_SA101850
19 / 62
E_SA101961_1
20 / 62
E_SA101651
21 / 62
E_SA102394
22 / 62
E_SNY_3348
23 / 62
E_SA102134
24 / 62
E_SA102475
25 / 62
E_SA102450
26 / 62
E_SZ1_2240
27 / 62
E_SZ1_1789
28 / 62
E_SZ1_1656
29 / 62
E_SZ1_1597
30 / 62
E_SZ1_1334
31 / 62
E_SZ1_1372
32 / 62
E_SZ1_0896
33 / 62
E_SZ1_1230
34 / 62
E_SZ1_0570
35 / 62
E_SZ1_1175
36 / 62
E_SZ1_0772
37 / 62
E_SNYL5734
38 / 62
E_SNYL4759
39 / 62
E_SNYL5864
40 / 62
E_SNYL5032
41 / 62
E_SNYL5407_2
42 / 62
E_SNYL3776
43 / 62
E_SNYL3832
44 / 62
E_SNYL3728
45 / 62
E_SNYL3624
46 / 62
E_SNYL3857
47 / 62
E_SNYL4581
48 / 62
E_SNYL4355
49 / 62
E_SA103192
50 / 62
E_SNY_3626
51 / 62
E_SA103213
52 / 62
E_SA103226
53 / 62
E_SA102744
54 / 62
E_SA102949
55 / 62
E_SA102908
56 / 62
E_SA102630
57 / 62
E_SA102782
58 / 62
E_SA101973
59 / 62
E_SA103299
60 / 62
E_SNY_4089
61 / 62
E_SA103359
62 / 62
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Corey Davis and QB Zach Wilson Are 'Definitely Getting There'

Jets' No. 1 WR Benefits from the Competition with Packers' CB Jaire Alexander
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson Will Miss Season with Ruptured Achilles 

S Zane Lewis Will Also Miss the 2021 Season with Knee Injury
news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Carl Lawson Exits Practice Early with Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Zach Wilson Leads 2-Minute Score; Sharrod Neasman Picks Off Packers' Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Offense Has Hurdles to Clear but OC Mike LaFleur Remains Positive

He Notes Pass Blocking Has Struggled Recently Yet Saw Good Command from His QBs in Preseason Opener
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/19) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Joint Practice No. 2 in Green Bay

See All of the Content from Thursday at the Joint Practice with the Packers
news

Jets-Packers Joint Practice Highlights (8/19) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Braxton Berrios, Corey Davis TD, Jets D Picks Off Aaron Rodgers & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Thursday's Joint Practice in Green Bay
news

Jets' Robert Saleh, Packers' Matt LaFleur Have Quickly Become Great NFL Frenemies

The 2 Coaches Remain Fast Friends Even While They Are Competing at Joint Practices This Week
news

Marcus Maye: Jets Are Practicing Against 'Best of the Best'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Jets Defense Was "Anything But Vanilla"
news

Ways to Watch & Listen | Jets at Packers Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Game at Lambeau Field
news

Connor McGovern on Zach Wilson: 'I Can See the Growth Everyday'

Jets' Veteran Center Building a Strong Bond With Team's Rookie QB
news

Where Are They Now: John Hall

Catch Up with the Former Jets Kicker from Wisconsin
Advertising