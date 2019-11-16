Inside the Numbers: Don't Forget Robby Anderson's Penalties Caused

■ All five of Anderson's penalties this year resulted in Jets first downs, which, added to his receiving first downs, give him 18 for the season, a lot closer to Jamison Crowder's team-high 23 receiving first downs (and none via penalties).

■ The interference call is itself noteworthy. It's the longest penalty caused in Anderson's career, the longest committed by a Jets opponent in the last four years, and the second-longest in the last eight years, trailing only the 44-yard interference committed by S Quintin Demps against WR Eric Decker at Houston in 2015.

Penalties don't count in the receiving stats but they should be taken into consideration when appropriate. In this case they give a more complete picture of Anderson's season after nine games.

Terrific Trevon Trivia

Before the Giants game, fourth-round rookie TE Trevon Wesco had been on the field for 65 offensive snaps but had no offensive touches to show for it. This week Wesco has two touches and a few distinctions in Jets history.

Wesco got the fourth-and-inches carry as the upback against Big Blue in the first quarter, gaining 2 yards to move the chains despite being hit behind the line. Then in the fourth quarter he was targeted by Sam Darnold on third-and-1 and turned in a 15-yard reception and another conversion.

Thus, Wesco became only the sixth Jets TE since 1970 and the first since Johnny Mitchell at Buffalo in the 1994 opener to record a first down rushing and a first down receiving in the same game. He's the first Jets TE since 2014 with third- and fourth-down conversions in the same game (since Jace Amaro turned that trick vs. Chicago).