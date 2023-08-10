Inside the Numbers | A 'Special' Jets-Panthers Matchup to Watch: the Punters

But the real focus for Jets fans won't be the punters and coverers going up against the Panthers returners and vice versa. It will be Morstead's continued cool, calm and collected approach to coming back to the Jets and raise their punting into a difference-making unit in this season filled with expectations in every corner of every meeting room.

Morstead came to the Green & White when Braden Mann was injured in the 2021 opener at Carolina, of all places. And while Mann returned after missing seven games and put up decent 45.7 gross and 40.6 net averages, the reality is that Morstead had a better '21 as the Jets' interim punter, averaging 48.2 gross and 43.0 net and suffering no touchbacks.

"I thought Thomas did a great job when he was here," STC Brant Boyer said during OTAs of the team's call to move on from Mann and back to Morstead. "He's such an experienced guy who executes the game plan exactly the way you want it. He's great to be around. He takes a leadership role in the room. And he's just a pleasure to be around and a great guy to have on your team."

Besides helping to prevent a lot of returns by the other teams, Morstead has a two-step approach to the ball that has been virtually unblockable. He has given up just one block back when he was the Saints punter in 2011. And while a 40-yard net is no longer like a .400 batting average among the league's big-legged punters, it's still significant that Morstead this season is looking to extend his 12-year streak of season nets of 40.5 and above.

As for 2023, the stats don't count yet, but Morstead got off to a strong start in the Hall of Fame Game. His five punts averaged 49.2 gross and 47.2 net. If he rang up that net in a regular-season game, it would have been the eighth-best net punting game in franchise history. And his hangtimes were eerily consistent, with all five punts unofficially timing between 4.56 and 4.69 seconds.