Jets Notebook | Inside OL Pat Elflein's Track from New Teammate to Starter in One Week

Starting LG Alex Lewis will miss his second straight game with a non-injury designation. Head Coach Adam Gase said that it's an organizational decision and that Lewis' roster spot is not in jeopardy. Lewis has been in team meetings. Last week against the Dolphins, Pat Elflein started at LG and played all 55 snaps after he was claimed off waivers on Nov. 16.

"Wherever you're at, the motto is the same," said Elflein, who is questionable for Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. "You take everything one day at a time, get better each day and always be ready because you're always one play away from being in the game. It started off that I was excited to be here and get to work with the guys and coaches. I'm here having fun, getting better each day and hoping to get a win."

Elflein, a third-round pick in 2017 out of Ohio State by the Vikings, played both guard positions and center for Minnesota. Head Coach Adam Gase said that the Jets viewed him as a center with guard flexibility and was impressed how quickly he picked up the offense.

"We were anticipating him at least going into the game being up, so we were trying to get him ready kind of in a couple spots just in case we had any kind of issues injury wise," Gase said. "But I thought he did a hell of a job of being able to go in there. He fought and he had some really good sets in his pass pro and then he had some really good blocks in the run game as far as he pulled a few times and did a good job of helping the backs pop open."