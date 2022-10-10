In Jets' Victory Over Miami, the Defense Delivered a Strong Finishing Statement

One of the Jets' young stars of offense in Sunday's 40-17 win over Miami wrapped the team's second-straight victory into a tidy little historical knot.

"We're not the old Jets," rookie running back Breece Hall said at MetLife Stadium after the game. "We're the Jets now, becoming a winning team."

Even as Hall (97 rush yards, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD) helped to power the offense to its most points since early in the 2018 season, it was the Jets' (3-2) tenacious and opportunistic defense -- particularly in the fourth quarter -- that helped send the Green & White to a victory in the AFC East for the first time in the past 13 games.

"It's like a ladder, we got to keep going and keep going up," said defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who found himself in the unfamiliar spot of running with the football after a fumble recovery.

"Even when we were up like 9 or 10 in the fourth, it's just like basically put your foot on the neck," said cornerback D.J. Reed. "Like literally just just keep going to see the blood in the water. You got to finish it and we wanted to play like the whole game out regardless of what the score was. So hopefully, that's what we want to continue to do."