In Jets' Victory Over Miami, the Defense Delivered a Strong Finishing Statement

CB Sauce Gardner Set the Early Tone Before Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams and Kwon Alexander Closed in Style

Oct 10, 2022 at 08:05 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ3_1664-defense-thumb

One of the Jets' young stars of offense in Sunday's 40-17 win over Miami wrapped the team's second-straight victory into a tidy little historical knot.

"We're not the old Jets," rookie running back Breece Hall said at MetLife Stadium after the game. "We're the Jets now, becoming a winning team."

Even as Hall (97 rush yards, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD) helped to power the offense to its most points since early in the 2018 season, it was the Jets' (3-2) tenacious and opportunistic defense -- particularly in the fourth quarter -- that helped send the Green & White to a victory in the AFC East for the first time in the past 13 games.

"It's like a ladder, we got to keep going and keep going up," said defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who found himself in the unfamiliar spot of running with the football after a fumble recovery.

"Even when we were up like 9 or 10 in the fourth, it's just like basically put your foot on the neck," said cornerback D.J. Reed. "Like literally just just keep going to see the blood in the water. You got to finish it and we wanted to play like the whole game out regardless of what the score was. So hopefully, that's what we want to continue to do."

Though rookie Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner was the focus of justifiable early raves after forcing Miami's backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater into an intentional grounding penalty for a safety on the Dolphins' first offensive play and later came up with his first NFL interception (from a pass deflected by the rampant John Franklin-Myers, who a half-sack, 5 QB hits in the game and one pass defensed), what first appeared to be a potential blowout for the Jets turned, and turned quickly.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Dolphins | Week 5

See the best images from the 40-17 victory over the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

E_SA104893
1 / 77
E_SZ1_0020
2 / 77
E_SZ3_0044
3 / 77
E_SZ3_0021
4 / 77
E_SZ3_0005
5 / 77
E_SZ3_0029
6 / 77
E_SA104965
7 / 77
E_SA104969
8 / 77
E_SZ1_0010
9 / 77
E_SZ3_8410
10 / 77
E_SA104900
11 / 77
E_SZ3_8072
12 / 77
E_SZ3_8293
13 / 77
E_SZ3_8269
14 / 77
E_SA105084
15 / 77
E_SA105114
16 / 77
E_SA105150
17 / 77
E_SZ3_0467
18 / 77
E_SZ3_9775
19 / 77
E_SZ3_0609
20 / 77
E_SZ3_0571
21 / 77
E_SZ3_0550
22 / 77
E_SZ3_0288
23 / 77
E_SZ3_0335
24 / 77
E_SZ3_0276
25 / 77
E_SZ3_0448
26 / 77
E_SZ3_0351
27 / 77
E_SZ3_0044 copy
28 / 77
E_SZ3_0142
29 / 77
E_SZ3_0468
30 / 77
E_SS1_8284
31 / 77
E_SS1_8262
32 / 77
E_SA105216
33 / 77
E_SA105243
34 / 77
E_SS1_8300
35 / 77
E_SS1_8466
36 / 77
E_SS1_8407
37 / 77
E_SS1_8374
38 / 77
E_SNY30284
39 / 77
E_SZ1_1361
40 / 77
E_SNY30529
41 / 77
E_SZ1_1338
42 / 77
E_SZ1_1257
43 / 77
E_SZ1_1329
44 / 77
E_SZ3_0985
45 / 77
E_SZ1_1074
46 / 77
E_SZ1_1085
47 / 77
E_SZ1_1171
48 / 77
E_SZ1_1215
49 / 77
E_SZ1_0975
50 / 77
E_SZ3_1387
51 / 77
E_SZ3_1365
52 / 77
E_SZ3_1010
53 / 77
E_SZ3_1664
54 / 77
E_SZ3_1660
55 / 77
E_SZ1_1532
56 / 77
E_SZ3_2069
57 / 77
E_SZ3_2061
58 / 77
E_SZ3_2108
59 / 77
E_SS1_8865
60 / 77
E_SZ2_3999
61 / 77
E_SZ3_2202
62 / 77
E_SZ3_2225
63 / 77
E_SZ3_2185
64 / 77
E_SNY32122
65 / 77
E_SZ2_4162
66 / 77
E_SA104929
67 / 77
E_SS1_9202
68 / 77
E_SS1_9165
69 / 77
E_SS1_9225
70 / 77
E_SZ3_2526
71 / 77
E_SZ3_2584
72 / 77
E_SZ3_2657
73 / 77
E_SZ3_2352
74 / 77
E_SZ3_2358
75 / 77
E_SZ3_2396
76 / 77
E_SZ3_2469
77 / 77
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

After leading by 19-7 late in the first half, the Fins "lapped," in a word used by Jets HC Robert Saleh, when they scored 10 unanswered points to close out and then open the second half, pulling within 2 points, 19-17.

But when Jason Sanders missed a potential go-ahead field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter, Jets' second-year QB Zach Wilson took his team on a 7-play, 56-yard scoring drive that culminated with Michael Carter scoring from a yard out (he had 2 TDs in the game).

It was then, the defense took over.

"When the fourth quarter turned, it felt like we went up a notch," Saleh said. "The offense finished drives, turning turnovers into points and the defense keeping them out of the end zone. It was an emphatic finish. It's something I feel we've been doing since the preseason. I know they don't count, but the mindset counts. I'm really pumped for the group and hope this is one of many."

On the second play after the TD, DE Carl Lawson stripped the ball from Miami's third-string QB Skylar Thompson at the Dolphins' 17-yard line. Williams swooped in, picked up the ball, unleashed a Derrick Henry-esque stiff-arm on a would-be tackler and rumbled 12 yards with the fumble to the 5-yard line. Hall scored on the next play. 33-17.

"It felt good," Williams said. "I've never practiced running the ball. I never had a chance to run the ball like that. So I just tried to do the best I can do for the team."

He added: "You can see the hard work that we've put in. You can see the guys that Joe Douglas and everybody else brought in, the communication and skill that we have and the different things that we do up front and in the defense. We showed we can be a serious defense."

The defense had one more play up its sleeve -- on fourth-and-1 from Miami's 34 with 7:36 to play, linebacker Kwon Alexander (10 total tackles, 6 solo) upended Raheem Mostert for a 4-yard loss to basically seal the victory

"I think it was a statement game," Reed said, "just with how we finished like we really didn't care about the score. We wanted to showcase what we could do. Offense, defense and special teams. It definitely is a confidence booster, two wins in a row."

Related Content

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Dolphins

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 40-17 Home Victory Over Miami

news

3 Takeaways | Jets 'Went Up a Notch' in Fourth Quarter in Win vs. Dolphins

Green & White's Rookie Class Making an Impact; Secondary Slows Down Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Victory Over the Dolphins

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 40-17 Home Win Over Miami.

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

LT Duane Brown Played Every Snap in His Green & White Debut

news

Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Jets Shake Demons, Pull Away for 40-17 Win over 'Fins

Breece Hall Gains 197 YFS, Michael Carter Runs for 2 TDs as Green & White Improve to 3-2 with AFC East Win

news

Jets RB Breece Hall Delivers Multiple 'Home Run' Plays in Win Over Dolphins

Hall Sets Franchise Single-Game Record for Scrimmage Yards by a Rookie

news

Zach Wilson After Watching Jets Run Game Unfold: 'This Winning Thing Is Expected'

QB Completes 14 of 21 for 210 Yards, No TDs but Runs for One of Offense's 5 TDs in Dispatching the Dolphins

news

Sauce Gardner Emphatically Put His Stamp on Jets-Dolphins Game

From Rookie's Corner Blitz on First Play to His First INT to Coverage vs. Miami WRs, He 'Set a Huge Tone'

news

Jets Again Aim for Home Win & an AFC East Victory vs. Banged-Up Dolphins

LT Duane Brown Active, Ready to Make G&W Debut; Tyreek Hill Active, Xavien Howard Inactive for 'Fins

news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | Jets Will Test Their Mettle...and Progress...vs. 'Fins

Green & White Growth Will Continue with Victory in the Division & at MetLife, Resulting in a Winning Record

news

How Do The Jets Match Up with The Dolphins?

Green & White Will Play First AFC East Opponent in 2022

Advertising