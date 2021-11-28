In His Houston Homecoming, RB Austin Walter a 'Spark Plug' for Jets

The Jets' offense, and rookie QB Zach Wilson (back after missing four games with a knee injury) had a rocky start to the game. Trailing by 14-3 late in the second quarter, the Jets drove 70 yards in 10 plays with Walter slashing in for a TD with 1:16 left in the half. Veteran QB Josh Johnson, 35, ran for the 2-point conversion and the Jets were within 3 points, 14-11, with 30 minutes to play.

"It was inside zone, I could see the defense slanted in," Walter said. "I knew if I hit off guard's block I'd be right there. I wasn't going to be denied, it was going to be my first touchdown. My mom [Diane Walter] said yesterday that she could feel it. I was going to score today. A mother's intuition. Your mother always knows best."

The Green & White dominated the second half, holding Houston scoreless. The stats tell the story: In the third quarter the Jets had the ball for 10:22 compared to the Texans' 4:38; in the fourth quarter the Jets held it for 10:26 to Houston's 4:34.

"Credit to the offense for fighting back, especially in time of possession," said LB C.J. Mosley.

In addition to Walter's impressive performance, Tevin Coleman chipped in with 67 yards on 18 carries and Ty Johnson had 42 yards on only 6 carries, with a dash of 24 yards -- the longest of the game for the Jets. The running game, which entered ranked 29th in the NFL, set the tone for the second half.

"Being in this system for three years, spending time with coach [Kyle] Shanahan in San Francisco I got a feeling for how the offense us supposed to work," Walter said. "This offense relies heavily on the run game, and the run game opens up everything. If you look at the year they [the Niners] went to the super Bowl, 2019, it was run game, run game, run game. You do that and it allows for defense to play less and it allows for clock management. The run game is the foundation of this West Coast offense."

For Walter, the afternoon had special significance, with it, the homecoming brought a lot of emotions, some bittersweet.

"I was getting ready pregame and saw one of my long-time friends, my grandparents, my mom, my stepdad," he said. "A lot of people."

But his dad, Tony Walter, "had the best seat in the house."

"He died in 2017," Walter said. "If he was here he'd have a smile from ear to ear and would be bragging to his friends. He's the one who allowed me to get to this position, I know he's looking down and saying it all paid off. But it was my mom who let me play football when I was 3. I had to go to her first. Without my mom, I wouldn't be standing up here."

Wilson, who passed for a modest 145 yards, hitting on 14-of-24 passes summed it up.