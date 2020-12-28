In a Season of Adversity, Jets 'Kept Coming to Work and Kept Grinding'

Through 15 games, Fatukasi — who has been a pillar in the defense's run-stop game — has recorded 21 tackles, 2 sacks 2 PDs and 1 FF. The 6-4, 318-pound lineman has helped push the defense to No. 5 in the league in rushing yards allowed per play and No. 10 in the league in rushing yards allowed per game. He's recorded multiple career-highs this season and credits his teammates.

"I truly believe this, but if it weren't for the guys around me, I wouldn't be where I'm at now," he said. "Each guy in the locker room, we feed off each other and encourage each other and motivate each other. Even when times are getting really hard, we keep finding ways to push each other and get another win. It's amazing and I feel like we all feed off each other and I never feel like one and alone. We're all together in this one."

Along with sticking together through a challenging season, the players have also committed themselves to changing the team's culture.