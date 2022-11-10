Improved Jets Secondary Pushing CB Michael Carter II to Play His 'Best Ball'

Competing with Gardner and Reed in practice, Carter II has increased his film study off the field and seen improvement in his ball skills.

"It is all about the small stuff they have helped with," he said. "Film study, helping me be in the right spot at the right time and get my hands on balls and things like that. I think just my anticipation and communication with those guys, making sure I see what everybody else sees, has really improved."

In Week 9 against the AFC East-leading Bills and All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs, Carter II was a key figure on a defense that held a prolific Bills offense to 17 points and just 3 points in the second half. In 20 snaps matched up with Diggs, Carter II surrendered 1 catch for 13 yards according to PFF.

"We've gone up against a lot of good receivers this year," Carter II said. "You want to be in moments like that against receivers like we have. You want to play games against good guys because they present a unique challenge. You want to test yourself."

With players departing Monday for the week, Carter II said he plans to lay low during the bye but will continue to train for the stretch run.