ILB C.J. Mosley Hits Reset Button, Readies for a Run

Since exiting Week 1, Mosley has missed the past two contests for the Green and White. But coming out of the Week 4 bye, he had a strong message to the defense as they look ahead to possibly another game without the star ILB.

"As far as the defense, I'm just making sure the guys stay focused. My biggest thing was hitting the reset button," Mosley said. "Come in and get ready to go on a run, whether it's been the offense or defense, that's been our talk before we left. As a defense we just have to make sure that we control what we can control. My biggest thing is not giving up big plays, that's been the thing that's got to change with offenses around the league. We're doing our best to keep it under field goals or less."

Sitting on the sidelines hasn't been easy for the 6'2", 250-pound Pro Bowler, and his presence has been missed. In his debut with the Jets, Mosley recorded two pass defenses, a pick-six and a fumble recovery, giving fans and his teammates a glimpse of the kind of play he'll be bringing to the field this season.