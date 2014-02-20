IDZIK AT INDY: Continuing to Press Forward

On the philosophy of picking up options...

I don't think the overall philosophy is really hinged to the 2011 draft class since it's the first one to experience the new CBA structure. Options have been an element to contracts since I've been in the league. I think there are a lot of factors that go into deciding when and if you extend a player — status of that player in his career, status of your roster. Cash and cap budgets come into play. So there's a lot of factors that go into it. I don't know if this year is any different in that regard. We would evaluate it the same way. If you have an option in the contract, then there's a lot of things that go into deciding whether or not to exercise and if so when to do it.

On Mark Sanchez's future with the team…

Again, we're not going to really comment on that, but we tend to let things play out so that we still have some time there. I know one thing for sure, Mark's diligently handling his rehab and we know that he'll be ready, but we'll just let that take its course.

On if he's satisfied with the running back position…

Well, we surely had some production, we ran the ball pretty effectively. We always think that we can get better, so we look at it with a discerning eye, a critical eye, to say, "All right, how can we take it up a notch?" But I think in general, when you have the production of our backs, and one of them we lost to injury early in the season that we were pretty pleased with it, but that said, we realize that we need to get better.

On deciding to cut or choosing not to re-sign current Jets players…

Again, we're not going to get into speculation on what we may do in a couple of weeks. Suffice it to say that we take those decisions very seriously. There are players that have meant a lot to us, be it one season, two seasons, three seasons, whatever it is, they've meant a lot to the Jets, and we take those decisions seriously. We'll pour everything into it. But that said, we like to wait and really have all the information that we feel is necessary in order to make a sound decision. So we'll take advantage of time.

On how Sanchez's rehab is going…