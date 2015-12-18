ICYMI: Streaking Jets Aim to Keep Pace in the AFC

Ivory in Line for 1,000Chris Ivory, a Longview, Texas native, needs 86 yards in Dallas to reach 1,000 yards on the ground in a season for the first time. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey also likes how Ivory has become a threat in the pass game as the six-year pro has set career-highs this season with 25 receptions and 208 yards receiving. More from the Coordinators.