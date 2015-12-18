ICYMI

ICYMI: Streaking Jets Aim to Keep Pace in the AFC

Jets, Chiefs and Steelers Enter Week 15 Action with 8-5 Marks

Dec 18, 2015 at 01:00 AM
Eric Allen

A Franchise Record Could Change HandsBrandon Marshall needs 5 receptions Saturday night in Dallas* *to eclipse Al Toon's single-season mark of 93 in 1988. Blessed with great hands, Marshall continually works on his craft in practice.

Harris Has a Singular GoalJets head coach Todd Bowles said of David Harris, "He's the glue that keeps everybody together."  Harris, a more loquacious sort with his teammates than the media, continues to fly under the national radar and that suits him just fine.

Ivory in Line for 1,000Chris Ivory, a Longview, Texas native, needs 86 yards in Dallas to reach 1,000 yards on the ground in a season for the first time.  Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey also likes how Ivory has become a threat in the pass game as the six-year pro has set career-highs this season with 25 receptions and 208 yards receiving. More from the Coordinators.

Razor SharpMaybe there is something to the beard trim after all? Ryan Fitzpatrick was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and he is on quite the December tear.

Pryor Powers UpCalvin Pryor has become a force in his second season. Randy Lange takes a look at Pryor and says he is ready for Cowboys TE Jason Witten.

The Chad Pennington PodcastNew name, same station. Jets Audibles is on iTunes, SoundCloud & NewYorkJets.com and CP is accurate with his analysis each week.

Flight Crew: Jets vs Titans

Photos from Sunday's Holiday Spectacular Performance

Lots of 10s from the JudgesThe Jets' three-game win streak has caught the national pundits’ eyes.

3rd Down WrinklesAlong with Ivory's brilliance , we analyze the complicated looks Todd Bowles and Kacy Rodgers gave Marcus Mariota in Week 14. Here is your chance to go inside the Film Room.

A Scholarly Q&AJets Nation likes that their starting signal caller is a Harvard product. But is he one of the most famous Harvard students of all-time? We tackled the tough questions.

Dominant 30 MinutesAfter finishing against the Giants, the Jets started fast against the Titans. And the unrelenting pressure led to the most complete half of 2015. One final look back (with sound).

