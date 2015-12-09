HS Coach of the Year: Bruce Eugene, Grand Street Campus

The New York Jets have named Bruce Eugene of Grand Street Campus High School in Brooklyn, NY, this year's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Year Award presented by Chase.

Through Chase's partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school's football program has doubled to $4,000. Coach Eugene will be presented with a certificate and an award ball In addition, he is invited to watch the Jets play the Tennessee Titans this Sunday from Chase's suite at MetLife Stadium.

In its 20th year, the Coach of the Year award is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.