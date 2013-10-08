HS Coach of the Week: Colin Maier, Ardsley

The New York Jets announced today that Colin Maier of Ardsley (NY) High School has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, he will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program, and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

The award, in its 18th year, is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Maier is in his eighth season at the helm of the Panthers. During this time, he led his team to a DeMatteo Bowl victory over Edgemont in 2006. Maier was an all-league quarterback during his junior year at Maria Regina High School, coached by now senior NFL analyst Pat Kirwan, before suffering a career-ending injury.