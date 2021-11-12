How Will the Soaring Jets Offense Fare Against the Bills No. 1-Ranked Defense?

EA: The Jets offense comes into this matchup scorching hot. It hasThey've gained 450+yards and scored 30+points in consecutive games for only the second time in franchise history (1998). The 997 yards combined against the Bengals and the Colts are the third-most gained by the Jets in consecutive games. In those contests, they had 10 and 11 different pass catchers, respectively, AND Corey Davis might be back in the lineup against the Bills. Mike White will get the rock for this third NFL start and the last time he was at MetLife Stadium the fans were chanting his name. This week is a step up in class for the Jets, though, because Buffalo ranks No. 1 defensively in the following categories: total defense (262.6 Yds/G), scoring (14.8 Pts/G), passing (177.0 Yds/G), third down (30.3%) and red zone (40.9%). They rank second in takeaways (19) as the safety pair of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde lead the way with 3 apiece. This is an elite unit and the only club thatwho found consistent holes in it was the Tennessee as the Titans posted 34 points in a Monday night win while getting 143 yards and 3 TDs from Derrick Henry on the ground. White has to continue to take what the defense gives him underneath and not force the action against a savvy group that excels on third down. The Jets will have success moving the ball at times and I'd anticipate White playing well because this unit is oozing with confidence with everyone contributing. But the Bills will present the Jets offense their most formidable challenge yet.