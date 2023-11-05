How Will the Jets Defense Fare Against Another Top NFL QB in Justin Herbert? 

RL: Prediction: If the Jets D can weather the first-half storm that is Justin Herbert, they'll do really well as usual in the final 30 minutes. Consider that of the 7 QBs the Jets have faced, a list that includes top-rated dudes Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Jalen Hurts, their combined first-half stats are 67% accuracy, 7 touchdown passes to 4 interceptions and a 90.1 passer rating. Those same 7 in second halves/OTs: 61%, 1 TD pass to 4 INTs and a 62.7 rating. Then there's Herbert, who has looked unstoppable in his 7 first halves this season, completing 73% of his throws, 10 for TDs and none for INTs, and 5 sacks, to the tune of a 117.0 rating, second-best behind only Miami's Tua Tagovailoa. Jets-Chargers is over at halftime, right? Eh, maybe not. Herbert in second halves is down to 63% accuracy, 3 TDs and all 4 of his INTs, 10 sacks and an 81.5 rating. Sounds like if the Green & White defense can ride the wild surf from LA in the first half, it could be on the beach with Snoop Dogg by the end of the night.

CH:I think the Jets will bring their typical style of defense for prime-time against Justin Herbert. Against similar caliber quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts) the Jets defense has wreaked havoc by allowing only 3 pass touchdowns, getting 8 interceptions, and creating ana average 61.7 passer rating. The Jets defense not only limited the QB each game, but it ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per play allowed, they ranks eighth in points per game, fifth in pass yards per game, and fourth in red-zone touchdown percentage. While Herbert's best game this season came last week against the Chicago Bears with 3 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 122.7 passer rating, in Weeks 4-7 he struggled with 57.1 completion percentage, 217.7 pass yards per game, 4 passing TDs, 4 INTs and a 75.9 passer rating. While I think this will be a close game, I think the Jets defense will be able to rise to the challenge, especially on "Monday Night Football" at MetLife Stadium.