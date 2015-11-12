How Texan Randy Bullock Became a Jet

"I was practicing when the Jets called," Bullock said. "They tried to get me out on a flight, but there weren't any flights out of Houston that quickly, so I took an early-morning flight, landed, drove over here, worked out, kind of went through the physical process and all that.

"I felt I kicked really well. I felt like I had stood out compared to the other guys here, so I was very pleased with that. But as far as decision-making goes, that's kind of out of your hands. Really all you can do is perform and see what they decide to do."

Bullock got the job. He'll be the guy in the new Kelly green Thursday Night Football uniform wearing No. 8 and trying to beat the Bills with some timely, accurate field goals and extra points.

Folk was philosophical and upbeat about his situation. While warming up Sunday, he pulled the top of his right quad muscle near his hip flexor — "one of the more important muscles for a kicker," he said. The 4-to-8-week prognosis for his return, he said, was based more on the pull being "an unknown" for when he could begin kicking at a high level again.

"It's tough, but at the same time I'll just kind of get ready for next year," said Folk, the Jets' kicker since 2010. "Hopefully I get it right as quick as possible for myself and then start kicking probably in the middle of February and get ready for next season."

In the meantime, he'll remain with the Jets rehabbing and cheering his teammates in the second half of the season. And that includes "turning over the keys" to Bullock, a young man he's worked with before.

"I won't say I've coached him, but I've been to camps where I've kind of helped out and coached him a little bit here and there," said Folk, who kicked for the Cowboys when Bullock was at Texas A&M. "He's a good, young kicker, so hopefully he'll hit 'em straight and hit 'em far and we'll make a run still.