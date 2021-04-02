How Robert Saleh Was a Part of Dan Feeney's Decision to Sign with the Jets

Feeney, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round in 2017 out of Indiana, started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons and lined up at both guard positions before starting at center in 2020. He hasn't received any indication where he'll line up for the Jets, but he's a versatile piece for any offensive line after Pat Elflein (Panthers) and Josh Andrews (Falcons) departed in free agency. They combined to start 10 games for the Jets last season and both were versatile.

The Jets' outside-zone scheme under OC Mike LaFleur is similar to what Feeney said he excelled at in college. He'll just "dust off some old books" as he put it. Offering a self-scout, Feeney said he takes after his father, who is a blue-collar guy.

"A little bit of grit, a little bit of toughness, a little bit of want-to," Feeney said of what he adds to the O-line. "We're going to demolish some people this year, man. We need to do and we're going to do it the right way. We're going to have some competition and some fun doing it."

Feeney's biggest adjustment comes off the field. Born and raised in Orland Park, IL, about 26 miles southwest of Chicago, he's not accustomed to New York thin crust pizza.