How Peyton Manning Swayed Trevor Siemian to Sign with Jets 

Before the Jets hired Adam Gase to be their next head coach, future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning gave his endorsement of his former offensive coordinator. Two months later, Manning's played a role in quarterback Trevor Siemian's decision to sign with the Green & White.

"I texted Peyton and just went back and forth with him, but he obviously thinks a lot of Coach Gase," said Siemian, who was deciding to sign with either the Jets or the Vikings. "Being with some of the guys that were there in Denver when Coach Gase was there, before I had gotten there, they spoke really highly of him. That and a bunch of other reasons are why I'm here and I'm super excited."

The fifth-year veteran was the Broncos' 2015 seventh-round pick, the draft that followed Gase's departure for Chicago. Now united in New York, Siemian is "beyond thrilled" to be with the Jets and Gase.