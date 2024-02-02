How Many Pro Bowlers Will the Jets Have in 2024?

RL: Let's assume the Jets' offense takes a positive step forward and the defense maintains its high level of performance. Then I can see the Jets' Pro Bowl population increasing as it has from two selections for the early '23 games to three (including late addition Jermaine Johnson to Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner) this year to more a year from now. Quincy Williams is a prime candidate to get his first invite to Orlando's Camping World facilities. Then on the offense, others are eager to break through, such as Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, perhaps Alijah Vera-Tucker with a full season of health at one position on the OL, and even old man Aaron Rodgers. But all of that is based on an offense that finally gets rolling and a team that mounts a playoff run in support of the primetime exposure it's again likely to get. This may be Pro Bowl pie in the sky, but I'll say the Jets will match their last haul of five conference all-stars, which they had at the end of their 2015 season that went so well until Game 16 at Buffalo. And may the Green & White, regardless of how many Pro Bowlers they claim in early '24, find their way back into the AFC's postseason grid

CH: The Jets ended up having three Pro Bowlers in 2024 with Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson (who replaced the injured Khalil Mack). In my opinion, they should have had at least three more: I think Quincy Williams, Bryce Huff, and Michael Carter II were all playing at Pro Bowl levels. All-Pro Quincy Williams had a career-best year with 139 tackles, 4 QB hits, 10 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and an interception. Bryce Huff lead the Jets with 10 sacks and Michael Carter II ranked first among nickel cornerbacks in total yards allowed, total receptions allowed and in yards per snap. Not only should these players have all made the Pro Bowl, if players like Will McDonald follow a similar career path as Jermaine Johnson, then he could make the Pro Bowl in his second year, too. All in all, I think the Jets will have at least five Pro Bowlers next season if everyone continues to play at the level they did this season.