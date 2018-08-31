How Many Cuts Have the Jets Already Made?

Jetcetera

After New York's AFC representative wrapped up the preseason with a 10-9 loss to the Eagles, Bowles did not give a timetable on naming a starting quarterback for the regular season… Rookie signal caller Sam Darnold reacted to the business of the NFL, commenting on the Jets-Saints trade that sent Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans. "This is obviously my first season in the NFL, so it took me a little while to understand what was going on," said the 21-year-old. "And just saying goodbye to him was kind of the hardest thing about the whole thing. He's taught me so much in such a little amount of time, but I'm just excited for his next step and his journey and excited to see what he's going to do in this league. I know that he's going to be a good player for a long time, so I'm just really excited for him and the opportunity that he has in New Orleans."… Bowles praised CB Rashard Robinson for his growth this summer. "On a personal standpoint, and he's suspended the first four games, but Rashard Robinson has done an outstanding job from coming back into training camp from the spring from last year from an attitude standpoint, from a playing standpoint, and from a professional standpoint. I couldn't be more proud of the strides he's made coming in personally."